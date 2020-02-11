WANTED: Wallabys under-17 players for 2020 season

RUGBY LEAGUE: It’s just a matter to battle through and be positive.

That’s the motto Gladstone Wallabys’ under-17 co-coach Trevor McGrath will use during pre-season despite small player numbers.

COMMON THEME

The player shortage, especially from the under-12 to under-17 range has plagued sports clubs throughout regional Australia.

For McGrath, he just encourages any player in the 16-year bracket, to come and have a go at the training sessions which is every Monday and Wednesday 4.30-6pm at Albion Park off Tranberg Street.

“Wallabys always field a team and the boys never give up,” McGrath said.

“Anyone is welcome to attend training.

“At the moment we have 10 players and they are all 15or 16 years old bottom-age players.”

McGrath said ideally a playing roster of 16 players and those a little older would be ideal.

“Five or six more players would be great and older ones as well just for them to add that more experience to the team,” he said.

OLDER PLAYERS NEEDED

“We’re looking at players in the 14 to 15 year age to play up but would prefer not to.”

McGrath said the older teenagers tend to drop out for no real reason but cited the focus on school and work commitments would be the primary reasons.

He said there was no cut-off date and several payment options for players who do commit for the whole season.

“Players who want to join our team can register online and play a few games to see if they like it or not,” he said.

JOIN HERE

Prospective players can register online on www.playrugbyleague.com

Contact McGrath on 0413421036.

Wallabys have their first hit-out on February 22 in the Gladstone Valleys versus Wallabys Annual Challenge Cup.

