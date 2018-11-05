WANTED: Volunteer firefighters for bushfire season

CALL TO VOLUNTEER: Gladstone Rural Fire Service is looking for volunteers.

CALL TO VOLUNTEER: Gladstone Rural Fire Service is looking for volunteers. Jorja McDonnell

GLADSTONIANS are urged to volunteer at their local Rural Fire Service for this year's bush fire season.

Area director Craig Magick said there are currently more than 8000 volunteers in Central Queensland who giving up their time to assist the RFS.

There are 78 brigades within the Gladstone region, which covers an area close to 30,000 square kilometres across Gladstone and Banana regions.

"All of our rural firefighters play a crucial role when it comes to protecting their communities from the threat of fire," Mr Magick said.

"We are looking for people from a variety of backgrounds and ages who can bring different skills."

Mr Magick also said the experience could be a stepping stone in to a career in firefighting.

"The role of an RFS volunteer may appeal to people who want to learn new skills or who are interested in one day having a career as a permanent or on-call firefighter," he said.

Calliope volunteer firefighter Kim Polzin is one of those people dedicating their time to the community.

"I love giving back to the community, love helping the community," she said.

"I'm a land owner myself...and that's people's livelihoods (at stake).

"Trying to stop a fire at someone's property is helping someone in the long run."

In addition to being a volunteer firefighter, Ms Polzin also is tasked in educating the community about fire safety, help prepare residents for bushfire season, trains new volunteers, and is the secretary of the Calliope Rural Fire Brigade.

Ms Polzin wants people to get involved in the community by signing up to be a Rural Fire Service volunteer.

"It's a great organisation," she said.

"It's great to volunteer with your community."

People who are interested can call the Gladstone area office on 4899 2200.