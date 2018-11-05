WANTED: Old Christmas trees for a Calliope festival

YULE RECYCLED: Marcia Rickman needs unwanted Xmas Trees for a display at the Calliope Historical Village.

IF YOU'RE thinking of replacing your Christmas Tree this year, then Marcia Rickman wants your old one along with unwanted decorations.

Ms Rickman, a Wearable Art creator, is an expert in turning unwanted items into amazing clothing that can be worn or displayed.

Her latest project is setting up a static display at the Calliope River Historical Village, 'The Festival of Trees'.

"I used to be a window dresser," she said.

"And I'm using my skills to create a display in a hall at the village that will feature creative and dynamic Christmas trees along with three different Christmas scenes."

She hopes the display will not only entrance and delight visitors, but assist Gladstone's not-for-profits and community organisations as well.

"We're inviting community groups to set up a tree along with a display of what they do to help the community," Ms Rickman said.

"This will not only lift their profiles, but the public can also vote for the best display."

For the next few weeks Ms Rickman and volunteers from the Calliope River Historical Village will be busy collecting unwanted Christmas trees and decorations.

"We'll be setting the trees up in the hall during November so the display will be ready in time for the next markets on December 2," she said.

"But we need many more.

"We are desperate for more trees, branches and decorations.

"Please give us your unwanted Christmas trees."

People wanting to donate their unwanted Christmas trees and decorations can drop them off at the kiosk at the Calliope River Historical Village or email for a pick-up: calliopevillage@bigpond.com