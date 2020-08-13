Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Crime

WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

Rebecca Lollback
by
13th Aug 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM

THE Tweed-Byron Police District has this afternoon urged members of the community to keep an eye out for Reece Latta.

>>> MORE NEWS: First it was the disco dong, now it's an $80,000 pandanus sculpture

The man is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Mr Latta is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Gold Coast areas.

>>> TOP STORY: No doctors on duty in hospital's emergency department

"Thank you in advance to those who provide information and make our community safer," Tweed Byron Police District posted on its Facebook page.

If you can help locate Reece Latta, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

>>> MORE CRIME NEWS: Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

The public are reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

tweed byron police district wanted by police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region seaside town surges into Top 10

        Premium Content Gladstone region seaside town surges into Top 10

        Travel More tourists are looking to stay at a destination right on our door step.

        • 13th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
        • 1 steve40
        Dump trip leads to historic find

        Premium Content Dump trip leads to historic find

        News Bernie Pershouse believes the item he found is the only one in existence.

        Woman refuses to do breath test

        Premium Content Woman refuses to do breath test

        Crime The 74-year-old had a medical condition which made her appear intoxicated, the...

        REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        Premium Content REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

        News So why is the local MP still disappointed?