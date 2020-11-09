Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Wanted man taken into custody after week-long search

by Grace Mason
9th Nov 2020 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WANTED man who disappeared in Innisfail just over a week ago after an alleged string of offences has been taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Cairns man vanished into a cane field in Hudson last Sunday, November 1, prompting a large scale search involving multiple police, the dog squad and the Rescue 510 helicopter.

Police allege he had committed various burglary and car theft offences in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson during October.

A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied
A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied

 

The public were warned by police not to approach him as he was allegedly potentially "dangerous".

During last week he was allegedly linked to a stolen car which was intercepted in Whitfield but was not located at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he had been taken into custody early on Monday morning and was currently "assisting with inquiries into several investigations".

No charges have been laid.

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        Premium Content Police catch man after scooter pursuit

        News Brody David Grewe saw officers activate their lights and sirens but he still failed to stop.

        Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        Premium Content Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

        News Stuart McKay’s work will be open for public viewing at Agnes Water soon.

        Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Premium Content Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Property Here are the most expensive homes sold in the Gladstone region this year.

        Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Premium Content Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Crime The 52-year-old man convinced the girl to send sexual images. WARNING: GRAPHIC.