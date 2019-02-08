Wanted: good homes for 70 abandoned kittens

PURR-FECT PETS: Betty Bridge with two kittens at the Cat Shelter, Beecher.

BETTY'S Cat Shelter has officially run out of room so tomorrow they're having a discount sale on cats and kittens.

Judy Whicker from the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group said the centre has 70 cats and kittens available for adoption.

"If anyone is looking for a cat which has been desexed, micro-chipped and has up to date vaccinations, then we're the people to see," she said.

"All the cats have also been wormed, flea treated and litter trained too."

Mrs Whicker said in spite of being packed to the rafters the carers accepted another four kittens which were handed in on Tuesday.

"We immediately put them on a feeding mum," she said.

"We just couldn't turn them away."

She said the influx of cats is due to last year's very short and warm winter.

"Cats usually breed three or four times a year," Mrs Whicker said.

"But last year they kept on breeding, so there was six seasons.

"There's usually three or four kittens per litter, but we have had up to six."

In order to make some space for the next batch of kittens and abandoned cats Mrs Whicker said the group are holding a Cat and Kitten Open Day.

"Come out and have a meet and greet between nine and midday at 17 Pams Ct Beecher," she said.

"We've discounted all cats over six months old.

"But Betty is prepared to do a deal.

"We're hoping for a good adoption day so we can make some room."

For more information visit the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group Inc. Facebook page or call them on 0497292318.