23°
News

The 19 fugitives police are hunting: Do you recognise them?

21st Aug 2017 11:09 AM Updated: 3:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CRIME Stoppers is calling on members of the public to stay alert and be on the lookout for 19 wanted fugitives named on the 'Rogue Radar' list. 

The offenders are currently at large and potentially hidden in plain sight in communities anywhere. Operation Roam: Rogue Radar will run from August 21-27. 

People are asked to visit crimestoppers.com.au to make themselves aware of the people on the Rogue Radar list. 

Any information about these offenders should be reported to Crime Stoppers, a non-profit community volunteer organisation.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the individuals named in this year's operation were responsible for a range of offences, including murder, drug trafficking and possession, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery and fraud. 

"These criminals could be working alongside you in your community. It might be a new person you've noticed in your area or a more familiar face such as a neighbour, work colleague, customer, friend or even a family relative," Mr O'Hara said.

"We ask members of the public to put these faces on your radar but do not approach them under any circumstances." Information supplied to Crime Stoppers during last year's campaign helped police arrest 11 offenders.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, download the app or report information at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Have you seen these people?

 

 

 

In 2015, Alex EGAN committed an armed robbery.
In 2015, Alex EGAN committed an armed robbery. Supplied

Name: Alex EGAN 

Date of birth: 16/7/1996 

Height: 180cm.

Build: Medium

Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black

Complexion: Medium

 In 2015, Alex EGAN committed an armed robbery in Swan Hill, Victoria. Egan failed to appear for sentencing and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

 

ANTONIO TOLISELI is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary.
ANTONIO TOLISELI is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary. Supplied

Name: Antonio TOLISELI

Date of birth: 11/05/1988

Height: 185cm.

Build: Medium

 Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black

Complexion: Tanned

ANTONIO TOLISELI is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in December 2016.

It is alleged that TOLISELI, along with another person, forced their way into a property in St Albans, Victoria, before assaulting a person and stealing property.

Police have arrested the other suspect but have been unable to locate TOLISELI.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

 

Brendan LEES is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman
Brendan LEES is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman Supplied

Name: Brendan LEES

Date of birth: 9/09/1993

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 170cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

Brendan LEES is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Melton, Victoria, in 2016. LEES is believed to have fled Victoria and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. LEES also has a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court in regard to a serious road accident that occurred in the Melton area in 2016.

 

 

In February 15, 2017, HAWKINS was convicted and sentenced for possession of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in Alice Springs.
In February 15, 2017, HAWKINS was convicted and sentenced for possession of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in Alice Springs. Supplied

Name: Gene Nicholas HAWKINS

Date of birth: 23/03/1973

 Eyes: Brown.

Height: 180cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Tanned

In February 15, 2017, HAWKINS was convicted and sentenced for possession of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in Alice Springs. 

A Supreme Court warrant was issued in April for his arrest as a result of him failing to comply with parole conditions arising from this sentence.

HAWKINS has fled the NT and is believed to be living in southern Queensland.

 

 

In January 2017, New South Wales Police charged AWORTH with aggravated sexual assault offences.
In January 2017, New South Wales Police charged AWORTH with aggravated sexual assault offences. Supplied

Name: Jayson AWORTH

Date of birth: 16/10/1975

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 185cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In January 2017, New South Wales Police charged AWORTH with aggravated sexual assault offences.

AWORTH is believed to have fled New South Wales and may be living in caravan parks in South Australia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

 

 

DICK is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David DICK, in Doncaster on Friday, February 3, 2017.
DICK is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David DICK, in Doncaster on Friday, February 3, 2017. Supplied

Name: Jonathan DICK

Date of birth: 2/02/1978

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

 Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

DICK is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David DICK, in Doncaster on Friday, February 3, 2017.

DICK has been missing since the death of his brother.

He was last seen in Ivanhoe East, Victoria, about 7am on February 3, where he abandoned his blue 1997 Ford Fairmont sedan.

He is believed to have fled interstate. DICK is possibly still armed with a knife and should not be approached by the public.

 

In July 2016, Qld police charged GREY with numerous drug offences. GREY was suspected to be Queensland’s largest Darknet drug supplier.
In July 2016, Qld police charged GREY with numerous drug offences. GREY was suspected to be Queensland’s largest Darknet drug supplier. Supplied

 

Name: Jonathon GREY

Date of birth: 31/07/1976

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 178cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In July 2016, Qld police charged GREY with numerous drug offences.

GREY was suspected to be Queensland's largest Darknet drug supplier. He was released on bail and allegedly committed further drug offences, resulting in further serious charges.

He was again released on bail with conditions to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 13, 2016.

He failed to appear in court

 

In July 2016, Queensland Police charged GREY with numerous drug offences including multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including amphetamine, heroin and cannabis.
In July 2016, Queensland Police charged GREY with numerous drug offences including multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including amphetamine, heroin and cannabis. Supplied

 

Name: Kathleen Ann GREY

Date of birth: 10/07/1971

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 165cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In July 2016, Queensland Police charged GREY with numerous drug offences including multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including amphetamine, heroin and cannabis. 

Kathleen GREY and her husband and co-offender Jonathon GREY were to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 13, 2016.

They failed to appear.

 

 

In 2002, Brilley was involved in an armed robbery in Alexandria, New South Wales.
In 2002, Brilley was involved in an armed robbery in Alexandria, New South Wales. Supplied

Name: Clint Brilley

Date of birth: 26/10/1982

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 173cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Olive

In 2002, Brilley was involved in an armed robbery in Alexandria, New South Wales.

During the robbery, mobile phones valued at $1.2 million were stolen.

Brilley was sentenced to imprisonment in 2006, and released on parole in 2011.

His parole has since been revoked and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

 

 

In 2017, DILLON was released from jail in Victoria on parole. He was serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery.
In 2017, DILLON was released from jail in Victoria on parole. He was serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery. Supplied

Name: Guy Lee DILLON

Date of birth: 21/08/1964

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 174cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In 2017, DILLON was released from jail in Victoria on parole. He was serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery.

DILLON'S parole has been revoked and a warrant has been issued for his return to prison to serve out his sentence.

DILLON is believed to have fled to Wollongong, NSW.

 

 

In 2014, Henry EVANS was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales and sentenced to three years imprisonment.
In 2014, Henry EVANS was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales and sentenced to three years imprisonment. Supplied

Name: Henry Jonathon EVANS

Date of birth: 23/5/1994

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Red/Ginger.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

 In 2014, EVANS was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales and sentenced to three years imprisonment. Following his release, EVANS had his parole transferred to South Australia. After breaching conditions of his parole, a warrant was issued for his arrest and return to custody. It is believed he may be in Queensland.

 

Kayne EDWARDS has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person
Kayne EDWARDS has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person Supplied

Name: Kayne EDWARDS

Date of birth: 19/02/1981

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 180cm

Hair: Grey.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

EDWARDS has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home at Melton South, Vic and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person.

EDWARDS failed to attend court in relation to these charges and warrants were issued.

 

 

In 2014, it is alleged that Neil CUMMINS travelled to Coffs Harbour in the company of another person where it is alleged he was involved in an extortion.
In 2014, it is alleged that Neil CUMMINS travelled to Coffs Harbour in the company of another person where it is alleged he was involved in an extortion. Supplied

Name: Neil CUMMINS

Date of birth: 03/10/1974

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 190cm

Hair: Brown.

 Build: Solid

Complexion: Medium

In 2014, it is alleged that CUMMINS travelled from Sydney to Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, in the company of another person where it is alleged he was involved in an extortion. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

 

 

In 2015 and 2016, Nelio SERRA was charged with breaking into a number of properties
In 2015 and 2016, Nelio SERRA was charged with breaking into a number of properties Supplied

Name: Nelio SERRA

Date of birth: 13/03/1976

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 165cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Dark Brown

In 2015 and 2016, SERRA was charged with breaking into a number of properties in Central NSW. SERRA failed to attend court for these offences and has since had warrants for his arrest issued. It is believed that he has fled interstate and will continue to commit serious property offences.

 

 

Phillip CREAM was convicted of aggravated serious criminal trespass
Phillip CREAM was convicted of aggravated serious criminal trespass Supplied

Name: Phillip John CREAM

 Date of birth: 28/11/1972

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

 Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

Phillip CREAM was convicted of aggravated serious criminal trespass following an incident at a residential property in Clare, SA in 2002. He was sentenced to three years jail and later released on parole. After breaching conditions of his parole a warrant was issued for his arrest and return to custody. It is believed he may be living in Victoria.

 

 

POTA was convicted in 2011 for the unlawful supply and possession of a dangerous drug
POTA was convicted in 2011 for the unlawful supply and possession of a dangerous drug Supplied

Name: Tanompong POTA

Date of birth: 21/10/1988

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 172cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Olive

POTA was convicted in 2011 for the unlawful supply and possession of a dangerous drug, as well as a breach of condition in relation to a suspended sentence imposed for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed and later released on parole. POTA then failed to report to parole officers. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

 

 

It is alleged that WALSH was in possession of a large amount of the drug "ice" before it was located by detectives
It is alleged that WALSH was in possession of a large amount of the drug "ice" before it was located by detectives Supplied

Name: Thomas Peter WALSH

Date of birth: 12/03/1989

Eyes: Brown.

 Height: 180cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

It is alleged that WALSH was in possession of a large amount of the drug "ice" before it was located by detectives in a South Brisbane apartment on January 5, 2017.

WALSH is believed to have fled Queensland and may be living in New South Wales avoiding police detection. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

 

 

In 2001, it is alleged Scrivener assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm and threatened harm
In 2001, it is alleged Scrivener assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm and threatened harm Supplied

Name: Warren Leslie SCRIVENER

Date of birth: 13/05/1970

 Eyes: Blue.

Height: 185cm

 Hair: Light Brown

Build: Medium

Complexion: Rugged

In 2001, it is alleged Scrivener assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm and threatened harm at West Lakes, SA. Scrivener was arrested and bailed but failed to appear at future court dates. Scrivener then fled SA. His last known whereabouts was Fremantle, WA. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

 

 

On December 23, 1991, the bodies of Maureen AMBROSE (08/03/1938) and Peter George WADE (17/08/1941) were found in a Surfers Paradise unit. Both died from gunshot wounds.
On December 23, 1991, the bodies of Maureen AMBROSE (08/03/1938) and Peter George WADE (17/08/1941) were found in a Surfers Paradise unit. Both died from gunshot wounds. Supplied

Name: John Victor BOBAK

Date of birth: 22/01/1950

Eyes: Blue.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Muscular

Complexion: Fair

On December 23, 1991, the bodies of Maureen AMBROSE (08/03/1938) and Peter George WADE (17/08/1941) were found in a Surfers Paradise unit. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Co-offender, Ronald Henry THOMAS was arrested in 1992 and convicted in 1997 for his part in the double murders.

 A warrant was issued for BOBAK on April 6, 1992 for his alleged involvement. This is an active cold case.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks fugitives

Gladstone mum-of-five stole groceries and bottle of Jack

Gladstone mum-of-five stole groceries and bottle of Jack

The mother of five stole groceries, a bottle of Jack Daniels and her housemate's credit card.

Gladstone's hidden epidemic to quadruple, cost us $114m a year

Christine Karanges talks about how she manages to live with early on-set dementia.

This is what it's like to have dementia

Rural school gets brand new tuck shop

TUCKING IN: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher (front) with Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis and students (L-R) Angus Gordon, Emerson Weir, Tahli Westwood, Nicholas Hiron, Olivia Geiger and Charlotte Pomeroy.

Ambrose State School will soon be able to host functions.

Lots of fun for families at Botanic to Bridge

FIT FAMILY: Brett and Rebecca Penridge with daughter Ellie, 18 months, at Botanic to Bridge 2017.

GALLERY: Families enjoyed a fun day out at Botanic to Bridge.

Local Partners

Workman's Beach area controlled burn-off

Gladstone Regional Council announces controlled burn.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

B2B runner trains for week-long desert ultramarathon

WORTHY CAUSE: Gladstone runner Anna Farmer ran with a pack to prepare for her charity race in Utah.

GALLERY: Local runs 8km event to prep for Grand to Grand Ultramarathon.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Take a trip around the world with music

Musicians hit the stage around Mackay this week

Mzaza - Children of the Road are heading to Gladstone.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Huge potential for future gains!

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $320,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE A UNIT THAT IS READY TO GO!

5/222 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $99,000

Move straight into this great unit which is close to the CBD, ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get yourself on to the property ladder...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $145,000

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $80,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

NEAT and TIDY HOME WITH THE SHED!

12 Caprice Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $299,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Caprice Street, Telina to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.