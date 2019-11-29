Want to work in regional council? Here’s your chance

GLADSTONE Regional Council is currently seeking expressions of interest for a Reconciliation Action Plan Reference Group which would act as a formal advisory body to the council.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the reference group would provide strategic advice in relation to the council’s RAP process.

“We are hoping to receive many applications as there has been a lot of interest from the wider community.”

He said the RAP Reference Group’s role would be to guide the council in fulfilling the actions of the RAP and promote the RAP to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The RAP Reference Group – formed last December – aims to support the creation of meaningful relationships and hopefully achieve sustainable opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians within the region.

“Input is regularly sought from the RAP Reference Group for all specific projects or initiatives that relate to our Reconciliation Action Plan,” Cr Burnett said.

“The group will mainly work with our internal stakeholders as part of council’s commitment in establishing community relationships.

“This is an important role in council’s RAP journey.”

The council’s RAP goal is to document what is currently occurring with reconciliation and highlights future planning.

The council’s first Gladstone Region Reconciliation Action Plan Reference Group is made up of two elected members and four members from the community.

Expressions of interest will be reviewed by a panel, with the council making appointments to ensure a diverse representation of gender, age and location. Preference will be given to people who live, work, study or have associated links with the Gladstone Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community.

Expressions of Interest forms can be accessed on Council’s website at gladstone.qld.gov.au/reconciliation-action-plan and sent to GRC Reconciliation Action Plan officer, Gay Sirriss, at Gay.Sirriss@gladstone.qld. gov.au by 5pm Friday, December 6.