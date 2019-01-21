Want to play at Hotter than Hell?

HOTTER THAN HELL: Area-7 were one of nine bands entertaining crowds at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday.

KNOWN for putting on a good show while having a good time, Area 7 brought plenty of energy to the stage at Hotter than Hell on Saturday.

The eight piece ska-punk band formed in the 90s and has toured Australia and the world.

While in Gladstone Stevo spoke to The Observer and shared some advice for musicians who want to turn their talent or hobby into a career.

"Play music because you love it, not because you want to make a career out of it,” he said.

"Because when the money isn't there you're still going to get something out of it.”

He said they were "lucky” when they were signed by a large American label.

"We earned a gold record and all that sort of stuff,” Stevo said.

"We were lucky, but we were good at what we did.

"When the record companies came looking, we were on the money, playing the right thing at the right time.

"It's the same as any career, you've got to be qualified and if you don't work hard at it, you won't get the breaks.”

Stevo added that it was also important to have a back-up plan.

He said every member of the band had day jobs, his being a telecommunications engineer.

"But when festivals like this come along they often include us because they know we're going to get a good show and have a good time,” he said.