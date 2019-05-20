Want to know how your neighbours voted in Wide Bay?

THE LNP is so popular in the Tansey district, on Gympie Region's western fringe, that locals probably know exactly who the 13 Labor voters are.

The tiny settlement, bordering the South Burnett region provides the LNP with its strongest support, in percentage terms, across the Wide Bay electorate.

In counting so far, with 64 of 66 polling places counted, the LNP's Llew O'Brien won 71 of the community's 84 in-person votes in two-party preferred counting.

That gives Mr O'Brien 84.52 per cent of the vote, a 1.03 per cent swing against Labor's Jason Scanes.

Nearby Cherbourg, slightly larger, was the booth that gave Labor its strongest support across the electorate, giving candidate Jason Scanes 191 of its 259 votes, or 73.75 per cent of the total vote, despite a 1.65 per cent swing to the LNP.

Around the electorate, Mr O'Brien led everywhere except Boreen Point (where Mr Scanes won 256, or 55.29 per cent of the lakeside Noosa district town's 463 votes); Cooran (where Mr Scanes won 520 of 922 votes, or 56.4 per cent, with a swing to him of 1.17 per cent) and Peregian Beach (where Mr Scanes won 50.52 per cent, or 588 votes out of 1164, with a swing to Labor of 5.23 per cent).

In alphabetical order of polling places the counting so far shows:

Mr O'Brien has won 60.75 per cent of the vote in Baddow, 66.22 per cent at Bauple, 57.21 per cent at Bell Hilltop, 66.31 per cent at Boonooroo, 66.67 per cent at Brooweena, 72.73 per cent at Chatsworth, 88.95 per cent at Cloyna, 63.4 per cent at Cooloola Cove, 58.06 per cent at Cooroy, 58.38 per cent at Cootharaba Rd, 56.2 per cent at Curra, 65.88 per cent at Federal. 56.06 per cent at Glenwood, 65.86 per cent at Goomboorian, 79.2 per cent at Goomeri, 52.67 per cent at Granville, 64.36 per cent at Gunalda, 59.74 per cent at Gympie Central, 66.17 per cent at Gympie East, 61.25 per cent at Gympie North, 69.09 per cent at Gympie PPVC, 66.06 per cent at Horseshoe Bend, 57 per cent at Imbil, 71.18 per cent at Jones Hill, 69.41 per cent at Kandanga, 70.84 per cent at Kilkivan, 58.33 per cent at Kybong, 75.22 per cent at Lower Wonga, 53.83 per cent at Maryborough,53.57 per cent at Maryborough West, 61.28 per cent at Maryborough Wide Bay PPVC, 68.25 per cent at Mothar Mountain, 72.56 per cent at Mungar,72.22 per cent at Murgon, 54.02 per cent at Noosa Heads, 68.95 per cent at Noosaville, 64.21 at Noosaville West (Wide Bay), 74.49 per cent at Pie Creek, 50.96 per cent at Pomona, 62.59 per cent at Rainbow Beach, 68.67 per cent at Southside, 55.54 per cent at Tweantin, 62.62 per cent at Tewantin South, 65.57 per cent at Tewantin Wide Bay PPVC, 62.45 per cent at Tiaro, 58.07 per cent at Tin Can bay, 63.49 per cent at Tinana, 63.75 per cent at Tinbeerwah,65.16 per cent at Veteran, S655.43 per cent at Weyba, 72.77 per cent at Widgee65.89 per cent at Wolvi.