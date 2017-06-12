Want to catch a fish? Well stocks are at their best for years

NOT only are fish stocks in the region the healthiest they've been this decade but our anglers are leading the country when it comes to sustainable practices.

These are the views of Infofish Rockhampton office manager Bill Sawynok, but more importantly he has the facts to back that up.

During the Boyne Tannum HookUp the group has been collecting catch data from anglers since 2008.

The recently released report reveals catch rates for fish caught and for bream caught, an important species have trended upwards over time, while the catch rate for kept fish has trended downwards.

Mr Sawynok said the information showed the fishing sector was in the best shape it had been in since 2010.

"Certainly since we had the issues with fish health in 2011, it's in a much, much better state now than it was then," he said.

At this year's HookUp, the catch rate was 9.7 fish per trip, although this was down from 10.4 last year, the report said the weather during the event could have been responsible.

Mr Sawynok said the number of fish people were keeping had been declining steadily, which been a major change in the past 10 years, according to their figures.

"That's not because the fish are under-size, it's because there's been a significant change in people's practices, and they're quite prepared to release a lot more fish," he said.

"There's been a significant change and probably the Rockhampton and Gladstone areas have been pretty much at the forefront of that.

"We're probably a bit ahead of the rest of the state in terms of the practices and I think that's largely because we've spent a lot of time over the last decade trying to educate people about what sustainable practices are."

During this year's fishing event, 44 different species were caught in estuary trips, according to boat ramp surveys done.

The most commonly caught fish were yellowfin bream (38.3%), followed by sand whiting and barred javelin.

All fish brought in for the competition's live weigh were tagged and released back into the Boyne River.

Mr Sawynok said 14 tagged fish had already been caught by anglers again.

"Most of the recaptures occur within six months and most of them are within 20km of the release site."