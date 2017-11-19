Want to be a GM at the council? Here's your chance...

THE Gladstone Regional Council is searching for seven leaders with "strong negotiation skills and political astuteness" as part of a new executive structure.

Recruitment for seven new general manager positions, hoped to give efficiency and clear communication to the community, has started.

The restructure was announced in October after the decision on the changes was made at a closed council meeting.

Chief executive Roslyn Baker told The Observer in October the new structure was more of a corporate commercial style.

Current directors will change to general manager positions with no new structure designed below the management positions.

"I would like to have the senior team in place and then we will work with our people," Ms Baker told The Observer in October.

"The commitment I have given to the workforce is that this won't be done behind closed doors and our people will be involved in that design process."

However, Ms Baker said she was hoping any changes would create new opportunities for people working for the council.

A large reason for the restructure was to create more efficiency at the council and remove overlapping functions.

The job advertisement for the seven positions described the Gladstone region as "Queensland's powerhouse and a lifestyle destination".

"As the region of choice, Gladstone has long held a reputation as both Queensland's powerhouse and a lifestyle destination for families looking for quality of life that is second to none," the advertisement reads.

"Gladstone Regional Council is further developing its strategic and operational capability to ensure the delivery of quality, cost effective and sustainable services meets the current and future needs of ratepayers and the community."

Applications close on Friday, December 1. For queries phone Engage People on 3040 7371.