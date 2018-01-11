Want a new career in industry? Here's your chance

A PROGRAM that kick starts industry careers in Gladstone is being expanded to give a business a more diverse workforce.

An expression of interest program has opened for process technician traineeships at Queensland Alumina Limited in a bid to increase the training opportunities on site.

General manager Mike Dunstan said QAL had hired trainees who were formerly real estate agents, fitness instructors and business owners.

"Having a workforce made up of people from all backgrounds and all experiences is key to enhancing the strength of our business," Mr Dunstan said.

"Our trainees are made up of men and women from all ages including recent high school leavers and people who have not previously worked in industry."

There are 18 process technician trainees at the alumina refinery, which the company hopes to increase this year.

More than 300 people usually apply for the positions and last year there was two rounds of recruitment.

"To ensure a strong future for QAL we need a pipeline of talented and motivated people," Mr Dunstan said.

"These trainee positions provide valuable career opportunities for the Gladstone community."

Trainees graduate the two-year program with a Certificate III in Process Plant Operations and experience working in different areas.

You can apply for the positions here.