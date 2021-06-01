Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Shopping around methylamphetamine to people on Facebook brought this mum unstuck when the police came knocking.
Shopping around methylamphetamine to people on Facebook brought this mum unstuck when the police came knocking.
Crime

Mum’s online messages bring her undone over drugs

Matthew Newton
by and Matthew Newton
1st Jun 2021 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cairns mum who was shopping around methylamphetamine to people on Facebook Messenger was given an ultimatum in the Cairns District Court on Monday.

In sentencing Brooke Candace Lee Brundell on three charges of supplying the drug ice, Judge Paul Smith told her she had two options.

"There's ice out there all over the place - it'd be out the front of the courthouse I imagine," Mr Smith said.

"So you can go and take it if you want. You do that, you'll be back here. Or alternatively, you can say, I want to be a decent mother.

"It's your choice. We can't make it for you."

Brundell pleaded guilty to all three charges of supplying methylamphetamine.
Brundell pleaded guilty to all three charges of supplying methylamphetamine.

 

MORE NEWS:

Townsville to host Game 1 amid Victorian Covid-19 lockdown

'Defending my mate': Fatal punch accused takes the stand

Driver charged in relation to Port Douglas 'car surfing' incident

Brundell pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court heard police attended an address at Manoora on a separate matter on December 4, 2019 where they discovered Brundell, who was "known to police and wanted for questioning".

Brundell was using a tablet, the court heard, and police discovered messages on the tablet such as: "Wanna buy some drugs?" as well as another to two other people offering to supply half a gram of methylamphetamine for $150.

The court heard Brundell had a long history of methylamphetamine addiction and had come from a fairly turbulent upbringing.

The 41 days Brundell had spent in custody were declared as time served by Judge Smith, and he gave her a two-year probation order, with regular drug testing.

 

 

 

matthew.newton1@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Wanna buy some drugs?': Mum's online messages bring her undone

brooke candace lee brundell court crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam on the highway.

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News Casey Marr says she was in day five of a two week isolation period

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...