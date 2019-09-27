Wallabys’ Wright gives his thoughts

Queensland Country players Liam Wright, Jono Kent, SJ Tamala and James Tuttle with the many youngsters after the junior clinic yesterday

RUGBY UNION: Injured Wallaby Liam Wright said he took a lot out of the Wallabies' training camp.

As the Australian team gets set to nail Wales in Sunday''s second round of pool games at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, Wright will patiently sit on the sidelines during tomorrow's 4pm NRC game between Bond University Queensland Country and Brisbane City at Marley Brown Oval.

"I was glad to be at the camp this year, (I) was there all the way up until they went to Japan," Wright said.

"I was lucky enough to get two games out of them and just tried my best to prepare the boys for the World Cup and, hopefully, bring home the Webb Ellis Cup."

Wright hopes to be there as a player at the next World Cup in France in 2023.

"Definitely, I want to try and make that my next goal," Wright said.

"Obviously I don't want to wait another four years before being in a camp but I definitely want to be in that mainstay squad for the next World Cup.