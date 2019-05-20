Wallabys and Brothers in big round two rematch

REMATCH: Wallabys' Jason Batchelor is tackled by Gladstone Brothers in their match last March.

REMATCH: Wallabys' Jason Batchelor is tackled by Gladstone Brothers in their match last March. Matt Taylor GLA240319LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lessons had been learned and skills sharpened ahead of yesterday afternoon's Gladstone Wallabys and Brothers clash.

In March, Wallabys had the upper hand with a 30-22 victory.

But on Sunday, Gladstone Brothers, or affectionately love to be known as The Fish, got the job done with a 24-20 win in a classic game at Marley Brown Oval.

Coach Norm Horan said despite the win last time, the team had to be on the ball in the rematch.

"We have to not be complacent at all,” he said.

"This competition is really wide open so I don't think you can rest on your laurels at all - we still have a lot of work to do.”

The team hoped to have better control in the ruck and to 'shut the gate' at marker.

"We really have to be really good to beat this team,” Horan said.

Brothers coach Danny Blair said his team had been working on their combinations due to the amount of youth on the team.

"I think we're a lot stronger than what we were at the beginning - we're a bit smarter in play and played four or five games together now.”

"(Our combinations) will hopefully work for us.”

Blair said the younger members of the team had to also work on their mindset.

"We utilised some of the more experienced players to try and guide them,” he said.

"I'm pretty confident we're nearly there.”