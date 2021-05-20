Wallabies star returns for Reds

Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami will make a welcome return to a Queensland Reds side desperate to keep their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman hopes alive at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Having lost 40-19 to the Highlanders in the first round of a new competition in which teams only play five matches before the top two meet in the final, the Reds can ill-afford another defeat when they take on the might of the Crusaders this weekend.

Paisami, who missed the Reds’ Super Rugby AU grand final win over the Brumbies with a fractured cheekbone, returns as part of the mass changes Queensland coach Brad Thorn has made to his starting side following last Friday’s 21-point loss.

Joining Paisami back in the Queensland starting XV are his Wallabies teammates Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson and Tate McDermott, while prized off-season recruit, former Melbourne Storm NRL premiership-winning winger Suliasi Vunivalu, has also been recalled.

Thorn said Paisami’s physical presence would be crucial in the battle between Super Rugby’s Australian and New Zealand champions.

“He’s a little pocket dynamo – it’s really good to have him back,” the Reds coach said of Paisami.

“It really hurt him that he missed the final. I know he’s keen as to rip in and contribute to the team.

“He enjoys the physical side of the game, and we’re pleased about that ... but that’s not all he is.

“He’s got that good passing game, he can kick, he’s just enjoying his rugby and his enjoying growing his game.”

Thorn, who played for the Crusaders during his stellar career, said Reds were ready to test themselves against a team he described as the “benchmark for close to 25 years”.

“Every team would be excited about playing them and getting up for them,” Thorn said.

“They’re the full package. The way they play, it’s positive rugby. To get better you have to play the best guys.”

Reds co-captain Liam Wright will make his 50th appearance for the Reds on Saturday night.

“He’s a leader on-and-off the field and has the respect of both the players and staff here,” Thorn said.

“As a group, we congratulate him on this great achievement.”

Reds: Dane Zander, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Ryan Smith, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Liam Wright (co-captain), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Jock Campbell, Hamish Stewart, Hunter Paisami, Suliasi Vunivalu, Bryce Hegarty. Bench: Alex Mafi, Harry Hoopert, Feao Fotuaika, Seru Uru, Angus Scott-Young, Kalani Thomas, Isaac Henry Filipo Daugunu.

Originally published as Wallabies star returns for Reds