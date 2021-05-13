Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cadbury replace Qantas as major sponsor of the Wallabies and Rugby Australia
Cadbury replace Qantas as major sponsor of the Wallabies and Rugby Australia
Rugby Union

Wallabies secure a major sponsor

by Marco Monteverde
13th May 2021 11:14 AM

The Wallabies have secured Cadbury as their new major sponsor following Qantas' decision to cut ties with Rugby Australia.

Qantas' three-decade sponsorship of the Wallabies - reportedly worth about $5 million a year - ended in 2020 as the airline reacted to the financial hit caused by COVID-19.

RA's search for a new principal partner ended on Thursday when it was announced Cadbury, a British multinational confectionery company owned by Mondelēz International, had signed a five-year multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal.

The Cadbury logo will appear on the front of Wallabies jerseys and training apparel, as well as on the shorts of the Wallaroos, the Australian women's rugby team.

"What a fantastic and proud day for Australian rugby," RA chief executive officer Andy Marinos said.

"We're incredibly excited to partner up with the team at Cadbury, and to see the opportunities for us both over the coming years.

"From the alignment on values to their commitment to the development of women's sport, as well as increasing the opportunities and profile of the game, this partnership will only further encourage the growth of our game across all levels.

"I look forward to seeing our partnership grow over the coming years and witnessing its positive impact on our community."

 

 

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said: "Just like the Wallabies, Cadbury are an iconic brand who have stayed at the very top of their game for generations."

Mondelēz International Australia, New Zealand and Japan president Darren O'Brien said Australians had a "deep and long connection with Cadbury".

"We look forward to building on this with Rugby Australia, by jointly creating many positive shared moments for Australians to be proud of, through local communities and at the elite level with the Wallabies and Wallaroos," O'Brien said.

"We are particularly thrilled to build on our existing support for women in sport by supporting the Wallaroos in their ambitions to bring home the Women's World Cup next year.

"We have great belief in the vision of Rugby Australia and support their plan for the game in this country, from the grassroots through to the international arena."

Originally published as Wallabies secure a major sponsor

More Stories

eugby union rugby australia sponsor sport wallabies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Premium Content You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Property The 100 acres of land has been used as the town’s only airstrip for the past 30 years.

        Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Politics “It is ridiculous the number one request from local councils was ignored.”

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour...

        Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        Premium Content Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        News Emergency services were called to Gladstone Central on Tuesday afternoon.