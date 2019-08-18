Wallabies ratings: ‘Spot is in jeopardy’

Nic White places the ball into the scrum during the Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park. Picture: AAP

AUSTRALIA has been thrashed by a record-breaking margin a week after comfortably beating the All Blacks in Perth.

See how the individual Wallaby players fared on the toughest of nights at Eden Park.

WALLABIES

15. KURTLEY BEALE

Driven back when over the tryline, so obsessed were the All Blacks with dominating. Hands let him down a little in the wet. Always probing with 12 runs but no holes. 6

14. REECE HODGE

Seemed to overrun a Beale pass and when it was spilt, Mo'unga was off to the tryline. Big boot helpful. 6.5

13. JAMES O'CONNOR

Looked good early but Wallabies on the back foot too often for him to shine. 6

12. SAMU KEREVI

Made some powerful running metres (14 runs for 90m), popped a few passes and a rare inside ball to Michael Hooper nearly led to a try. 7

Marika Koroibete had limited chances in the wet.

11. MARIKA KOROIBETE

Few chances in the wet. Dumb to isolate himself on touchline against 14 men. Turnover. 6

10. CHRISTIAN LEALIIFANO

Pinged for a forward pass but when the pack is on the backfoot, few No. 10s shine. 6

9. NIC WHITE

Busy and effective in the best Wallabies' glimpses but the halfback didn't have a winning pack to work off this time. 6.5

8. ISI NAISARANI

The busiest ball-carter in the pack (12 runs for 76m), including one bullocking run that was wasted by his team. 7

Michael Hooper works hard while in possession during the Bledisloe Cup contest.

7. MICHAEL HOOPER (C)

Tackled and toiled but swamped by the dominant All Blacks' pack that controlled possession in the rain. 6

6. LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO

Not his best Test in an arm-wrestle. Will still have learnt plenty about tight, wet-weather play. 6

5. ADAM COLEMAN

Some strong defence and lineout work but in a beaten pack. Spot is in jeopardy with Rory Arnold waiting in the wings. 6

A dejected Izack Rodda worked hard all night.

4. IZACK RODDA

Hard worker but more dynamic figures throughout the Kiwi pack. 6

3. ALLAN ALAALATOA

Rattling head knock when trying to tackle Sonny Bill Williams. Rare lineout win but in a badly beaten scrum. 6

2. TOLU LATU

Hustled well around the ball and good lineout throwing. Smart kick ahead in the wet. 7

1. SCOTT SIO

Smashed by All Blacks tighthead prop Nepo Laulala when eight-man Wallabies scrum was twice bulldozed by seven-man All Blacks pack for penalties. 5

RESERVES

16. FOLAU FAINGA'A

17. JAMES SLIPPER

8. TANIELA TUPOU

Great pick-up of a tough Matt Toomua pass. Improved the scrum.

19. ROB SIMMONS

20. LIAM WRIGHT

Test debut of 20 minutes for the young flanker.

Will Genia runs onto the field knowing the game is lost.

21. WILL GENIA

Made his Test debut at Eden Park in 2009 and leaves it 10 years later without a win. Sums up the curse on Kiwi soil.

22. MATT TOOMUA

23. ADAM ASHLEY-COOPER

NEW ZEALAND

BEAUDEN BARRETT

Super speed from fullback to dart left and ignite counter-attack try for 17-0. Kicked smartly. A fine change-up at five-eighth. 8

SEVU REECE

Rookie winger mopped up a dangerous kick early and real gas to chase a kick for his first Test try. Few chances. 7

ANTON LIENERT-BROWN

Hard metres with 14 runs for 103m without fuss and last pass for Bridge try. Sturdy in defence. 7

Sonny Bill Williams scores a try. Picture: Getty Images

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS

Too old at 34? No way. Expert running angle for his big try early in the second half. Facial hair one-out-of-10 but we rate him a... 7

GEORGE BRIDGE

Slicing winger's run at pace past Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to position Aaron Smith perfectly for his try. Still fear Rieko Ioane far more. 7

RICHIE MO'UNGA

Picked up a loose Wallabies' pass on the half-volley to dart away for the first try. Shrewd kicking and four-from-five from the tee. 7.5

AARON SMITH

Brilliant wet weather display of kicking, organising and that try with fine support play. Classy halfback made 70m with back-to-back kicks at one stage. 9

Kieran Read with the Bledisloe Cup after the All Blacks’ record-breaking win.

KIERAN READ (C)

The skipper held up the Bledisloe Cup again. No longer does he fear being the one to lose it. 7

SAM CANE

The flanker stepped up with huge influence on the ball. Forced a penalty wrapping up Isi Naisarani after his big run. 8

ARDIE SAVEA

The invisible man of the first hour in Perth made five strong leg-driving runs in the first half to help set the tone. Strong at flanker. 7.5

SAM WHITELOCK

Hit with two early penalties, the veteran lock enjoying smacking Kurtley Beale with a heavy tackle far more 7

PATRICK TUIPULOTU

Huge physical presence and one tackle jolted Kurtley Beale backwards when he was over the tryline. Another won a turnover. 7.5

NEPO LAULALA

A beast at scrum time and buckled prop Scott Sio when NZ's seven-scrum won a big shunt. Lightened the dark mood with his "falcon" flush in the face off an Aaron Smith pass. 8

DANE COLES

His judo throw on Nic White away from the ruck was rightly pinged for a yellow card. Busy, feisty, classy. 6.5

JOE MOODY

RESERVES

CODIE TAYLOR

NA

OFA TU'UNGAFASI

NA

ANGUS TA'AVAO

NA

JACKSON HEMOPO

NA

MATT TODD

NA

TJ PERENARA

Super forced penalty at the breakdown which showed the hassle was from 1-to-23 from the All Blacks.

NGANI LAUMAPE

NA

JORDIE BARRETT

Wonderful kick-and-regather in the wet. Who said handling was so tough? Fine grubber for Reece try.

THE BLACKOUT BY THE NUMBERS

33 - The number of years since they were last beaten by Australia at Eden Park in 1986 - a total of 19 Tests.

42 - The All Blacks have been unbeaten in 42 Tests (40 wins, 2 draws) at Eden Park since losing to France 23-20 in 1994.

18 - It has been 18 years since the All Blacks last lost to the Wallabies in New Zealand - 23-15 in Dunedin in 2001.

166 - The All Blacks and Wallabies have faced each other 166 times, with New Zealand winning 115 or 69.1 per cent.

77.2 - New Zealand's winning percentage in 583 Tests against all-comers since 1903. The All Blacks have won 451.

1 - The pole position in the World Rugby rankings which New Zealand have laid claim to since 2009. But a quirk in the system means they will be knocked off the top spot if Wales beat England this weekend regardless of the score, or if England bea Wales by more than 15 points.