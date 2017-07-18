WATCH: Union great gives Gladstone students huge surprise

LUCKY students from Trinity College were treated to a surprise coaching session on Tuesday from Wallabies great Tim Horan.

Horan spoke to 19 rugby juniors from across years five, six and seven, held a question and answer session and put the Trinity boys through their paces with a series of coaching drills.

Trinity College is one of five schools the 80-test veteran will visit during his brief trip to Gladstone. He is also the 2017 Botanic To Bridge ambassador.

Tim Horan arrives: Former Wallabies great Tim Horan visits Trinity College.

Trinity College rugby union coach Roger Hodgson, who played opposite Horan in the Brisbane-based Queensland Premier Rugby competition in the 80s, was thrilled to have the former great in town.

"I was born and bred in New Zealand and an All Blacks supporter and have been all my life, but he's a legend of the game," Hodgson said.

"He's probably the best inside centre I've ever seen play - he just had all the skills."

Further to Horan's visit was to run his eye over Trinity College's emerging rugby union side who formed this year after some time in the making.

"We've been trying to kick rugby off for a couple of years and it was just a matter of getting people and the kids involved," Hodgson added.

"Through the school an opportunity came up with the QRU (schools development officer) Trent O'Sullivan and he gave us inspiration.

"We started running with it and then he started getting these 7s comps and we've got a lot of touch football players here and they also play rugby league and they've been wanting to play union.

"So it just snowballed from there and then all of a sudden we were in All Schools which is the state carnival. We've got automatic entry because we've never had a team from Gladstone."

Tim Horan at Trinity College: Former Wallabies great Tim Horan visits Trinity College and holds a training drill with rugby players from grades five, six and seven.

The All Schools will be held at the Gold Coast in October but Trinity will play in further rugby competitions prior to the carnival.

"We've got two other carnivals before that; the Gladstone 7s then the Western 7s in Emerald and then we head down to All Schools," Hodgson said.

"Then we've got enough to put a 15s team from Trinity to go and play against Rockhampton Grammar, TCC (The Cathedral College, Rockhampton) and the schools up there which will happen in 2018."