Wall will provide fresh look for CBD

MATT HARRIS
| 30th May 2017 10:00 AM
UNITY: Uber Hair's Kerri-Anne Rowlands, Nicola Peel and Ainsleigh Fieldus with WIN's Elmira Esfahani and some of the brick designs.
UNITY: Uber Hair's Kerri-Anne Rowlands, Nicola Peel and Ainsleigh Fieldus with WIN's Elmira Esfahani and some of the brick designs. Mike Richards GLA290517BRICK

WALL building has been a contentious subject in recent times but there's nothing controversial about reinvigorating a section of wall in the heart of Gladstone's CBD.

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours (WIN) are spearheading an art display, made up of more than 600 brick-size pieces that will form together to create a public wall in front of Uber Hair Salon on the corner of Goondoon and Roseberry Sts.

The "Unity Bricks” project has been designed by community members with the aim to spread positive messages about cultural diversity and community inclusion.

The design for the project has been finalised and installation will begin in mid-June.

Uber Hair Salon owner Hayley Pinel approached WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani last year about injecting life and colour on to the wall of the salon.

"I met Elmira via group meetings of CBD business houses to rally up ideas and inspiration on how we can band together and inject some oomph and life back into Goondoon St,” Ms Pinel said.

"From there I was aware of both Elmira's design background as well as her involvement with many of Gladstone's youth development groups.”

Ms Esfahani, who moved to Australia from Iran with her husband last year, wanted to put her architectural background to use in Gladstone.

"I wanted to do something to make the CBD look the way it should,” she said.

"Hayley called me asking what we can do for her wall to refresh it and give it a new look.

"I had lots of consultations with Hayley to make sure what she wants is included.

"We wanted the project to show community unity and collaboration.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone cbd uber hair salon unity bricks welcoming intercultural neighbours

