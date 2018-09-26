Walking 2000 kilometres is no stroll in the park

IF YOU'VE ever wondered what it's like to walk over 2000km hauling a 30kg backpack then Alwyn Doolan will be able to tell you.

I'm wearing my third pair of shoes," he said.

"I've got blisters all over my feet.

"But it's been amazing, I've learned so much about myself on the road."

He admitted the first day was the worst.

"I was walking down the road outside of Bamaga thinking about how far away Canberra was and wondering what on earth I was doing," he said.

Mr Doolan quickly established a routine.

"I wake at 4.30am, pack up and hit the road," he said.

"After resting in the middle of the day I'd keep walking until 6.30pm."

He has encountered plenty of wildlife so far.

"I've seen kangaroos, dingoes, pigs and even had a run-in with a cassowary near Cape Tribulation," Mr Doolan said.

"A mother and its chicks came out onto the road.

"They can kill you, but luckily I'd read what to do in case you encounter one.

"I put my walking stick in front of me as she got closer and closer."

The stand off continued for 20 minutes until a car appeared and the cassowary vanished back into the scrub.

Mr Doolan also had to replace his tent when a torrential storm outside Mackay destroyed it.

"But I'm often stopped by people who want to give me food and water," he said.

"There's a lot of very kind people out there."