Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG TREK: Alwyn Doolan walking from Cape York to Canberra.
BIG TREK: Alwyn Doolan walking from Cape York to Canberra. Allan Reinikka ROK170918aalwyn4
News

Walking 2000 kilometres is no stroll in the park

Gregory Bray
by
26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

IF YOU'VE ever wondered what it's like to walk over 2000km hauling a 30kg backpack then Alwyn Doolan will be able to tell you.

I'm wearing my third pair of shoes," he said.

"I've got blisters all over my feet.

"But it's been amazing, I've learned so much about myself on the road."

He admitted the first day was the worst.

"I was walking down the road outside of Bamaga thinking about how far away Canberra was and wondering what on earth I was doing," he said.

Mr Doolan quickly established a routine.

"I wake at 4.30am, pack up and hit the road," he said.

"After resting in the middle of the day I'd keep walking until 6.30pm."

He has encountered plenty of wildlife so far.

"I've seen kangaroos, dingoes, pigs and even had a run-in with a cassowary near Cape Tribulation," Mr Doolan said.

"A mother and its chicks came out onto the road.

"They can kill you, but luckily I'd read what to do in case you encounter one.

"I put my walking stick in front of me as she got closer and closer."

The stand off continued for 20 minutes until a car appeared and the cassowary vanished back into the scrub.

Mr Doolan also had to replace his tent when a torrential storm outside Mackay destroyed it.

"But I'm often stopped by people who want to give me food and water," he said.

"There's a lot of very kind people out there."

alwyn doolan bamaga to canberra cassowary
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BUSINESS PLEA: 'Gladstone needs a bulk-billed MRI service'

    premium_icon BUSINESS PLEA: 'Gladstone needs a bulk-billed MRI service'

    Health TWO Gladstone businesses are hopeful they will be among 20 to receive a bulk-billed MRI licence from the Federal Government.

    Boyne hairdresser's decade-long journey to success

    premium_icon Boyne hairdresser's decade-long journey to success

    News Boyne Island business celebrating after reaching big milestone.

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Migrating visitors' epic flight

    premium_icon Migrating visitors' epic flight

    News Region's curlew numbers in decline

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    WHAT THE DUCK? Why these animals are hitting the streets

    WHAT THE DUCK? Why these animals are hitting the streets

    News They're small, fluffy, cute and have absolutely no road sense.

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners