Walking 137km to spread the word and raise funds

WALKING FOR CHARITY: Bronwyn Cooper, Julian Day and Anne Denning are walking from Bundaberg to Rockhampton to raise funds for a Rockhampton based charity and to spread the word about the Waterline Challenge in November. Jessica Perkins

WITH blistered feet but high spirits, a Sydney trio are on a mission to spread the word about the nation-wide Waterline Challenge while raising funds for charity.

Julian Day, Dr Bronwyn Cooper and Anne Denning stopped in Gladstone yesterday for a rest day on their 137km walk from Bundaberg to Rockhampton to raise money for Gumma Gundoo Indigenous maternal and infant outreach based in Rockhampton.

Mr Day said they hoped to raise $3000 for Gumma Gundoo by the end of the month.

Mr Day, founder of the Waterline Challenge and three-time survivor of childhood cancer, said they were all passionate about helping charities.

"My parents were told when I was one and a half in hospital that chances are I'd never walk but here I am, that's why I do it,” Mr Day said.

While in Gladstone, they visited two Rotary groups to talk to them about the coastal charity walk and also encouraged them to form a team and participate in the Waterline Challenge which will be held in November.

The aim of the Waterline Challenge is to cover the Australian coastline and raise funds for several charities.

He said they aimed to visit as many Rotary clubs and other community groups as possible on their way up to Rockhampton.

The group said it had been a "fantastic” walk so far and they'd received a lot of support both within and outside of Rotary along the way.

"We have this motto in Rotary which is 'Rotary working together' and this is a great example of that,” Mr Day said.

"Here we are from Sydney and all the Rotary clubs along the coast are helping us out because we are Rotarians - we are part of the family.”

To support them and donate funds for Gumma Gundoo:

Account name: The Coastal Walk

Bank: St George Bank

BSB: 112879

Account Number: 477761552