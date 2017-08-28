26°
News

Walkers raise awareness of commonly misunderstood disease

Caroline Tung
| 28th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
ONE WALK: Dell Golder, Jasmine Prasser, Dana Schneider and Karin Prasser representing the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Gladstone.
ONE WALK: Dell Golder, Jasmine Prasser, Dana Schneider and Karin Prasser representing the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Gladstone. Caroline Tung

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NINETY walkers banded together in Spinnaker Park yesterday morning for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's fun walk to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research.

The JDRF Walk aims to raise awareness and provide information about the disease.

Diabetes educator, Dell Golder said while people were still willing to support finding a cure, many in the community were very misinformed.

"The biggest issue we have is that the information is not out there," she said.

"People are very confused between the difference between Type 1 and Type 2."

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong autoimmune disorder with a genetic link or a genetic predisposition (where the individual does not have control), while Type 2 can develop at any age, and is preventable.

"People have to stop saying that diabetes is a lifestyle issue," Ms Golder said.

Mother-of-five Dana Schneider, whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two-and-a-half years ago, said it was interesting that one out of her five children has the disease.

The constant checks and monitoring of blood sugar levels keeps her busy.

"He's now on an insulin pump 24-7 and continuous glucose monitoring system, which is fabulous for them to implement that in Australia through funding," Dana said.

"Instead of $50 per sensor, now it's actually free."

Ms Golder, who works as a private practitioner in Gladstone, has more than 2000 diabetes patients. Out of that number, she estimates about 150 have Type 1 diabetes.

She said Australians with diabetes were "very close" to getting a closed loop system, a device that would replace injections and give insulin in direct response to glucose levels.

You can help JDRF find a cure by donating at https://www.jdrf.org.au/

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  diabetes awareness jdrf spinnaker park type 1 diabetes

No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

No bail for rape accused as new charges loom

Police are expected to lay a further charge of rape against the man relating to an incident in Gladstone.

CQ teacher quits job to host pub trivia full-time

THEY CALL ME DR. M: 'Quizologist' Mitchell McAulay-Powell (centre) at the Harvey Road Tavern on Thursday night.

Quizologist Dr. M has all the answers.

81-year-old swimmer completes 2km swim for charity

MASTERFUL EFFORT: 81-year-old Joan Green swam 80 laps of the 25m pool.

Joan Green won't let age stop her from living life to the fullest.

Gladstone builders excel in Master Builders awards

Bungalow Homes won the $251-$350k individual home category at the Master Builders with this entry.

Three Gladstone builders were among the big winners on Friday night.

Local Partners

Interfaith forces celebrate common background

Gladstone's faith communities came together for the International Day of Prayers for Peace.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Monster challenge: CQ's biggest eaters gorge on 5kg mega meal

Cody Smith, Brett Williams and Drew Mooney ready to take on the CQ's Biggest Eater challenge at Tasty Things Takeaway in Gracemere.

"Throwing up? That's not an option”. Could you get through this?

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on Nine's popular reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

What's on the small screen this week

Pedro Pascal in a scene from season three of the TV series Narcos.

LITTLE Big Shots debuts and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

BARGAIN BUSTER FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY... WITH TWO LIVING AREAS

64 Powell Close, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This near new four bedroom home won't last long. Boasting a separate media room for all to enjoy. Situated in a quiet and private Estate within easy access to...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Phillip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Perhaps you have inspected a lot of four bedroom homes but have you inspected the best? The savvy investors and home owners will see absolute value in this early...

RELATIVELY NEW - THE PRICE IS RIGHT!

14 Seagull Boulevard, Kirkwood 4680

House 3 2 2 $240,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 14 SEAGULL BOULEVARD to the market. This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the first home buyer...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 $145,000

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.