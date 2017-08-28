Walkers raise awareness of commonly misunderstood disease

ONE WALK: Dell Golder, Jasmine Prasser, Dana Schneider and Karin Prasser representing the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Gladstone.

NINETY walkers banded together in Spinnaker Park yesterday morning for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's fun walk to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research.

The JDRF Walk aims to raise awareness and provide information about the disease.

Diabetes educator, Dell Golder said while people were still willing to support finding a cure, many in the community were very misinformed.

"The biggest issue we have is that the information is not out there," she said.

"People are very confused between the difference between Type 1 and Type 2."

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong autoimmune disorder with a genetic link or a genetic predisposition (where the individual does not have control), while Type 2 can develop at any age, and is preventable.

"People have to stop saying that diabetes is a lifestyle issue," Ms Golder said.

Mother-of-five Dana Schneider, whose son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes two-and-a-half years ago, said it was interesting that one out of her five children has the disease.

The constant checks and monitoring of blood sugar levels keeps her busy.

"He's now on an insulin pump 24-7 and continuous glucose monitoring system, which is fabulous for them to implement that in Australia through funding," Dana said.

"Instead of $50 per sensor, now it's actually free."

Ms Golder, who works as a private practitioner in Gladstone, has more than 2000 diabetes patients. Out of that number, she estimates about 150 have Type 1 diabetes.

She said Australians with diabetes were "very close" to getting a closed loop system, a device that would replace injections and give insulin in direct response to glucose levels.

You can help JDRF find a cure by donating at https://www.jdrf.org.au/