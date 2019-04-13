Menu
Cody Walker is kissed by his father Bernie after the Rabbitohs' win over the Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
Rugby League

Walker stars as Rabbitohs down Warriors on Sunshine Coast

by Murray Wenzel
13th Apr 2019 5:38 PM

CODY Walker's four-try haul has lifted South Sydney past a defiant Warriors 28-24 in the NRL's first visit to the Sunshine Coast.

The Rabbitohs' five-eighth leapt to plant the match-winner with three minutes to play, capping a stirring comeback that looked out of reach after a sleepy start.

Walker and Damien Cook were the architects, combining all afternoon on Saturday in front of a record 11,912 crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Warriors fought hard despite the loss of experienced halfback Blake Green before kick-off with a groin injury.

Second-gamer Chanel Harris-Tavita stepped up to guide the side well, kicking smartly and setting up a Tohu Harris try in the second half to edge the Kiwi outfit ahead 18-12.

When Sam Lisone spun his way over in the 50th minute, the Rabbitohs looked out of options.

But a big Sam Burgess hit on David Fusitu'a brought them and the pro-South Sydney crowd to life.

Ethan Lowe found the line soon after and Walker, who had already scored twice in the first half, terrorised the left edge with two more in the final seven minutes.

He had hooker Cook to thank, the speedy No.9 proving a continuous handful and laying on two of Walker's tries.

With the scores deadlocked at 24-24, both sides had cracks at field goals without success, before Walker took matters into his own hands with a diving effort that took Wayne Bennett's men to 4-1 this season.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was electric in the first half, stepping off his right foot through the guts of the defence for the game's first try.

He was hard to handle all match but will leave Queensland licking his wounds and crossing his fingers for good news on Green.

- AAP

