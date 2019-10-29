Walk to soccer goals in innovative concept

Menu
John Cockburn, Bernadine Daley, Ross Maudsley and Merilyn Daley test their skills
29th Oct 2019
SOCCER: You don’t have to be blessed with pace.

In fact you don’t need any none whatsoever.

Football Central Queensland will host a Walking Football Come and Try Day this Sunday from 10am at Gerald Milne Park.

It’s a form of soccer that is low-impact and a team-based exercise in which one of the rules are for players to have one foot on the ground.

Football Central Queensland venue manager Gladstone Bernadine Daley said there are many benefits.

“Walking Football aims to promote positive, physical and mental health benefits, social aspects and physical activity,” she said.

“It’s just to get the older people more active and get the older community to get into it.”

Daley said she had already received some interest and, depending on numbers on Sunday, she plans to have more Come and Try days.

“On November 17, 24 and December 1, there will be more Come and Try days all from 10am,” she said.

Teams are of five to six players each with games 20 minutes in duration. Daley can be contacted on 0400 133 346 or email to manager@footballcq.com.au.

