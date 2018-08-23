Walk to shine light on people in darkness

HOPE: Tracey Rosenthal and Mark Brookes are organising the Out of the Shadows Walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The walk will start at East Shores on September 9 from 5.30am.

HOPE: Tracey Rosenthal and Mark Brookes are organising the Out of the Shadows Walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The walk will start at East Shores on September 9 from 5.30am. Matt Harris

OUT of the shadows and into the light.

That's the main theme of the Out of the Shadows Walk to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide.

Hosted by Ride4Life, Gladstone residents who have been affected by suicide can gather for a walk on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Walkers will meet at East Shores at 5.15am on Sunday, September 9, for the walk, which will finish at Palm Point in the GPC Marina Parklands as the sun rises.

The walk will be followed by breakfast and a free qi gong session run by qualified instructor and walk organiser Mark Brookes.

Mr Brookes said the event was for people to show their support for suicide awareness, and for remembrance and reflection.

"The whole concept of Out of the Shadows is we get up early and walk into the sunrise, so it creates that point of hope, a new day and a new beginning," he said.

"Why are we getting up early? Because we want to meet that sun, which is a symbolisation of hope."

One walker joining Mark is Tracey Rosenthal.

Tracey Rosenthal and Mark Brookes are organising the 'Out of the Shadows Walk' to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The walk will take place from East Shores on September 9. Matt Harris

"I lost my husband almost two years ago during the prevention week so it will be an emotional week," she said.

"Within the first six months of grieving, I really struggled with talking to somebody so I went to counselling.

"It was my counsellor who said to me about joining a support group."

Tracey now helps others going through similar struggles as a member of Survivors of Suicide Gladstone.

"We're there to put information out, support people and hopefully give a shoulder to cry on for somebody else who might need it," she said.

"I struggled so much. I would hate for somebody else to struggle that much and not know that we're out there if they need it.

"We can catch up for a casual coffee once a month for anyone who wants to talk or grieve."

The next support group meeting will be held at 6pm on September 10 at the Women's Health Centre, 20Tank St.

People interested in participating in the walk can find out more by phoning Mark on 0408871131.

Counsellors will be in attendance on the day for anyone in need of some support.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131114. If it's an emergency, phone 000.