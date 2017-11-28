Menu
Gladstone wakeboarding park a step closer

HIGH TIME: Gladstone could soon be enjoying it's very own water park.
HIGH TIME: Gladstone could soon be enjoying it's very own water park. John McCutcheon
Julia Bartrim
LOCAL wakeboard park start up, YNY Wake Co, have made it official, announcing they've lodged a development application with Gladstone Regional Council to open a wakeboarding park.

The private property where the entrepreneurs want to open the park is a 15 minute drive from Gladstone.

The start-up business owners have said their plan is to build the park in stages.

Stage one will be a cable park and stage two will be an inflatable adventure park.

The park will be built on a 235m by 35m wide dam.

The Facebook response to the announcement was overwhelmingly positive, with locals clearly excited about the possibility of the exciting facility in their own backyard.

More to come.

Topics:  activities extreme sports gladstone wakeboarding

Gladstone Observer
