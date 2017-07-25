25°
News

'Wake up to yourself' Gladstone bakery worker told to get off drugs

Sarah Barnham
| 25th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
Shenae Wust - 2016. Photo Contributed
Shenae Wust - 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE teen copped a stern talking to in court yesterday after the magistrate recalled sentencing the same offender on her first day at the job.

Shenae Gracy Wust pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrate Court to three charges, including one count of possessing used drug utensils, possession of an item used in the commission of a drug offence and the possession of drug offences.

The court heard these were similar offences to those that Wust pleaded guilty to a year ago; the same day Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho began her first day as the Magistrate at the Gladstone Courthouse.

With a memory like an elephant, Ms Ho said upon sentencing Wust in 2016, she had given her the benefit of no conviction recorded; in the hope that the 18-year-old would clean up her act.

But this hope was falsely placed, after a search warrant on June 28 at Wust's Tannum Sands residence revealed the teen was still involved with using drugs.

When police arrived at the house, officers detained Wust and a co-accused.

MORE | News

>> North to rule over Gladstone in coal-fired power station battle: Nicholls

>> Gladstone mum caught driving with stash in her dashboard

They found about 3 grams of cannabis, a glass pipe, four smoking pipes, a metal grinder, digital scales and a ceramic bowl.

Wust admitted to police that the illegal items were hers.

Defence Lawyer Rio Ramos told Ms Ho that her client had used the drug as a 'stress reliever' in the past, but had now taken to exercise instead.

She said her client had only found employment as a baker's assistant six weeks ago, and was looking to get her life back on track.

Mr Ramos said her client should again be given the benefit of not having a conviction recorded, given her age and her employment prospects.

Ms Ho said she was disappointed to see the teen back in court.

"I sentenced you here on my very first day here in Gladstone," she said.

"This kind of offending stays on your record, and I told you this last time...did I not?

"What will an employer think seeing a criminal conviction against your name ...

You may also be interested in:

Pollie shares Gladstone wish list in 50 seconds

A CRACKING TEAM: Chiros team up for cancer cure

"Do you think they will want someone with a history of drug offences working in a bakery, dealing with customers?

"I don't think so."

Ms Ho asked Wust to give her a reason to again, not record a conviction.

Wust told Ms Ho she needed the baker's assistant job and didn't want drugs to get in the way.

"I'm not going to ruin the opportunity," she told Ms Ho.

Ms Ho said, from now on, any offending will be recorded on conviction.

"Now, you really need to wake up to yourself," Ms Ho said.

A conviction was not recorded, however, Ms Ho decided to imposed a $300 fine on Wust.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

North to rule over Gladstone in coal-fired power station battle: Nicholls

North to rule over Gladstone in coal-fired power station...

QLD's opposition leader could not commit to supporting building a new coal-fired power station in Gladstone, despite local, federal politicians begging for it.

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas

POPULAR: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas is just $2.30 with today's Gladstone Observer.

The kids will go bananas over this one.

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

A CRACKING TEAM: Chiros team up for cancer cure

CHIROPRACTORS FOR A CURE: Dr. Ben Hiles, Dr Andrew Willmott and Dr. Brenden Pascoe team up for this year's Relay For Life.

'We've all been touched by cancer in some way.'

Local Partners

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

The Gladstone City Eisteddfod office was overflowing with papers this week as organisers prepared for the release of the 2017 event program.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone model takes out national Face of Origin comp

QUEENSLAND BEAUTY: Face of Origin Gladstone representative Alice Litzow won the ultimate prize.

Alice comes out on top after three-day national final in Brisbane

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after an intense 8-hour grand final showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

HIDDEN GEM COMPLETE WITH POOL

15 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 3 $190,000

New to the market this 3 bedroom home boasts potential and is complete with an in ground pool perfect for those hot Central Queensland days. Owners have...

FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY WITH EXCELLENT POSITION!

5 Bensted Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial Excellent location situated on the north side of Gladstone with direct access ... Price Upon...

Excellent location situated on the north side of Gladstone with direct access to the bypass roads of Redrover and Kirkwood Roads. This Industrial property is...

GREAT LOCATION - COMMERCIAL PREMISES FOR SALE

21 Off Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial 336m2 office space plus off street car parking and more! andbull; 336m2 ... $720,000

336m2 office space plus off street car parking and more! andbull; 336m2 of office space including reception area andbull; Fully air conditioned andbull; 13 car...

Attention Investors - Unit with Position - Capital Growth Potential

6/10 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $63,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 /10 View Street For Sale This unit has been recently fully renovated, is tastefully furnished and set in...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - PERFECT LOCATION!

10 Hoskyn Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

An older variety, but a goodie! Solid and low set brick, this home located in a cul de sac off Keppel Avenue and has just come onto the market. Location is...

First home buyer hopes 'on the horizon'

For Sale sign

Real Estate Institute of Queensland encourages Gladstone home buyers

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare