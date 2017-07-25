'Wake up to yourself' Gladstone bakery worker told to get off drugs

A GLADSTONE teen copped a stern talking to in court yesterday after the magistrate recalled sentencing the same offender on her first day at the job.

Shenae Gracy Wust pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrate Court to three charges, including one count of possessing used drug utensils, possession of an item used in the commission of a drug offence and the possession of drug offences.

The court heard these were similar offences to those that Wust pleaded guilty to a year ago; the same day Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho began her first day as the Magistrate at the Gladstone Courthouse.

With a memory like an elephant, Ms Ho said upon sentencing Wust in 2016, she had given her the benefit of no conviction recorded; in the hope that the 18-year-old would clean up her act.

But this hope was falsely placed, after a search warrant on June 28 at Wust's Tannum Sands residence revealed the teen was still involved with using drugs.

When police arrived at the house, officers detained Wust and a co-accused.

MORE | News

>> North to rule over Gladstone in coal-fired power station battle: Nicholls

>> Gladstone mum caught driving with stash in her dashboard

They found about 3 grams of cannabis, a glass pipe, four smoking pipes, a metal grinder, digital scales and a ceramic bowl.

Wust admitted to police that the illegal items were hers.

Defence Lawyer Rio Ramos told Ms Ho that her client had used the drug as a 'stress reliever' in the past, but had now taken to exercise instead.

She said her client had only found employment as a baker's assistant six weeks ago, and was looking to get her life back on track.

Mr Ramos said her client should again be given the benefit of not having a conviction recorded, given her age and her employment prospects.

Ms Ho said she was disappointed to see the teen back in court.

"I sentenced you here on my very first day here in Gladstone," she said.

"This kind of offending stays on your record, and I told you this last time...did I not?

"What will an employer think seeing a criminal conviction against your name ...

You may also be interested in:

Pollie shares Gladstone wish list in 50 seconds

A CRACKING TEAM: Chiros team up for cancer cure

"Do you think they will want someone with a history of drug offences working in a bakery, dealing with customers?

"I don't think so."

Ms Ho asked Wust to give her a reason to again, not record a conviction.

Wust told Ms Ho she needed the baker's assistant job and didn't want drugs to get in the way.

"I'm not going to ruin the opportunity," she told Ms Ho.

Ms Ho said, from now on, any offending will be recorded on conviction.

"Now, you really need to wake up to yourself," Ms Ho said.

A conviction was not recorded, however, Ms Ho decided to imposed a $300 fine on Wust.