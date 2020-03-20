‘Wake up’: Panic Buying in Gladstone causes elderly distress

Supermarkets in Gladstone are struggling to keep up with demand for toilet paper and some prices have skyrocketed.

TOILET paper prices have skyrocketed in Gladstone, with one store selling a pack of 24 for $35.

Debbie Soper was shocked at the price when she was shopping at Foodworks South Gladstone yesterday morning.

"I was amazed at this big sign for 24 rolls for that amount," Ms Soper said.

"It's bizarre, you just don't expect things like that to happen in our society."

A manager at the Foodworks explained he had gone to great lengths to source toilet paper from an alternative supplier and had to pay a premium.

He said the margin was no more than standard and prices would go down when his regular supplier could deliver enough product.

Ms Soper said an elderly woman with a walking stick couldn't afford the price and there were no smaller packs available.

Instead she bought the pack and offered the woman eight of the rolls.

"She wanted to pay me but I said, 'No, no, no, I'm offering you them'," Ms Soper said.

"People need to share.

"Where I live, my neighbours have been checking up on one another seeing if we need anything.

"Unfortunately this event has shown people being a little bit selfish."

Ms Soper said she had heard stories of people in Gladstone going as far away as Calliope and even Monto to find grocery items.

Meanwhile, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher has told panic buyers in Gladstone to "wake up to themselves and stop doing what they're doing".

He said their actions were causing grief to elderly people who were struggling to get the basics and would have to try again the following day.

Mr Butcher explained that a large percentage of grocery items were produced in Australia and shortages were not an issue, it was keeping stocks on the shelves.

Woolworths and Coles have a one-pack-per-customer limit on toilet paper.

Buying limits also apply to grocery staples including dried pasta, eggs and milk.

Both the major supermarkets have introduced dedicated shopping hours from 7am for elderly people and those with disability.