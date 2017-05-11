'Wake up Gladstone' Laziness real reason behind parking issues: Resident

PARKING DILEMMA: The "smart parking” technology uses magnetic sensors which are installed in each parking bay by cutting out a section in the road.

A PHONE app that tells you where all the free parking spaces are in a busy CBD setting seems like a great idea at face value.

Until you get caught breaking the law by using your mobile phone while driving or cause a near accident by being distracted.

The Gladstone Regional Council's latest bid to draw both locals and tourists into the heart of the city has residents questioning the logic behind it all, how it would work and more importantly, if the money could be better spent elsewhere.

The "smart parking” technology uses magnetic sensors which are installed in each parking bay by cutting out a section in the road.

The information is eventually relayed to a smart phone app in real time, to direct people to spaces in the city centre that are vacant.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the idea was to show people where the available car spaces were.

"...I know people get frustrated, they drive up the main street and they don't think there's any parks, but in fact there is,” he said.

Cr Burnett said the free wi-fi could only be a good thing; especially when the region makes room for hundreds of cruise ship visitors.

"The wi-fi is the first part to allow the smart parking to happen,” he said.

While some residents aren't so sure, others, like Facebook commenter Michael Kornbrekke say its a complete waste of money, and time.

"(There is) a big car park near the yacht club, (and) finish East Shores (first),” he said.

"Move the focus of the communal area of the main street to the flat area near Auckland Creek. Job done.

"It isn't like Gladstone is that big anyway, you go up the main street and turn a corner, there is a park... unlike Sydney or Brisbane where you may have to drive for a few minutes.

"People are lazy. It isn't a perceived lack of spaces, it is a lazy population who refuse to walk 50m to get to a shop from where they have parked.

"I have never not been able to find a car park. There are always parks available.

"Wake up Gladstone.”

Despite this, the project was an idea discussed by the council to address the numerous and constant complaints made by motorists over the difficulty to find parking in the CBD, the lack of clarity as to where there are parking option and the fact that some drivers are overstaying the time allocated in timed parks.

And according to a case study whereby a Perth council tested the technology in a similar area to Gladstone's CBD, the outcome reaped rewards for pedestrians, motorists and businesses within the area.

The smart parking project was said to have increased traffic flow and reduce car exhaust pollution; increase pedestrian traffic and therefore aid in the trade of local business, allow the council's to effectively monitor time spent in time-allocated parking bys.

And of course, increased the usage of previously underused car parking spaces in the area.

The technology is expensive, upwards of $100,000 and that's why the council needs funding from the Federal Government.

Cr Burnett said the council was only really interested in implementing the technology if they received funding.