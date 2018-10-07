WET WEATHER: 8 signs a downpour is coming

BEFORE satellites, television, radio and the internet, weather watchers hoping for rain had to rely on nature for clues to let them know when showers were on the way.

Here are seven signs that are reported to indicate good showers of rain are coming:

Cirrus Clouds

Called Mare's Tails these clouds appear when the wind changes direction, often before rain or cool weather arrives.

Cirrus Clouds Contributed

Ants

If you see ants heading for higher ground, or building up the dirt mounds around their nest entrances, it could be they're expecting wet weather soon.

Black ant

Mock Orange Flowers

Mock orange shrubs are reported to flower a few days before it rains.

Mock orange flowers

Green Frogs

An oldie but a goodie, the croaking of a frog in a downpipe usually indicates that the humidity is building up which could also mean rain is on the horizon.

Green frog Mark Wilton

Black Cockatoos

If you see them in numbers in your area then rain is about a month away. Some people say that black cockatoos flying away from or toward the coast is another sign, but the jury is still out on which is the best indicator for rain.

Black Cockatoo Stuart Quinn

Aching Knees

One for the oldies. A rise in humidity is often felt in painful joints like arthritic knees or old bones which have been broken.

Painful knee blyjak

Mt Larcom

If the Sleeping Giant's head is covered in cloud in the morning then there's a pretty good chance rain will fall later in the day.

Mount Larcom shrouded with early morning cloud. Greg Bray 071018CLOUD

Open a window

One sure fire way to check for impending rain is to look outside periodically.