Wahlburgers coming to Sydney Australia
Movies

Wahlberg shows off huge weight gain

by Meredith Ganzman, The Sun
5th May 2021 7:53 AM

Mark Wahlberg packed on 9kg in just three weeks for an upcoming film role.

The actor shared side-by-side snaps on social media showing his remarkable body change for the movie, Stu.

"From this three weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the pictures.

Mark Wahlberg has packed on some weight for a role.

His wife Rhea showed her support, commenting: "And it looks just as hot in person baby."

Over the weekend, Wahlberg also shared a video from the gym which he captioned: "Kenny's down 50 (22kg) and I'm up about 20 (9kg). Inspired to be better! I'm going up another 20 (9kg). Yes, it's for a role."

 

 

Last month, Wahlberg told Jimmy Kimmel Live about his new role: "I'm playing a guy who was a fighter - he was many things. He was a fighter, he moved to LA to become an actor, he fell in love with a girl, he had an accident, he had an outer-body spiritual experience, he decided to become a priest. He died of a rare disease, IBM, but he had a big impact on a lot of people in a very short amount of time."

Speaking about the weight gaining process for the film, Wahlberg said: "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I'm challenging myself to put on 30 pounds (13kg) in the next six weeks.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible. I'm like, 'Dude, I've been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.' I want to go to bakeries, I want to go to Denny's, I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything that I could possibly get my hands on."

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea.

The star said his ultimate binge meal would be "maybe 20-piece chicken nuggets, hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer. Let's start with a bang."

Wahlberg last played a boxer in the 2010 Academy Award-winning film, The Fighter.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Wahlberg shows off huge weight gain

