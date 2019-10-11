WAG’s epic pigeon quote in first interview

REBEKAH Vardy has slammed Coleen Rooney, saying that talking with her is like "arguing with a pigeon".

The pregnant mum broke her silence on Friday (Australian time) over what really happened in a phone call she made to Coleen, after the wife of Wayne Rooney attempted to out her in an explosive rant that revealed how she had hatched an intricate plot to find out who was leaking her private social media posts.

Coleen, 33, named Rebekah's Instagram account as being the only one which was able to view a number of fictitious tales which ended up in the papers.

Rebekah said she called Coleen to demand whatever proof she had.

"I said to her 'Coleen, what on earth have you done?'" Becky said. "It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said, 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me!'"

"I thought she was my friend but she completely annihilated me. She said: 'You know, I always really liked you, which makes it harder'."

But Rebekah says the conversation wasn't an argument. "That would be like arguing with a pigeon. You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it's still going to s*** in your hair."

Rebekah Vardy has given his first interview.

Vardy has vowed to track down the mole who leaked stories from Coleen's Instagram as she continues to insist she's the victim in the affair that's rocked Britain.

The pregnant mum was on THursday "outed" in an explosive rant by Coleen, who revealed she had hatched an intricate plot to find out who was leaking her private social media posts.

But the 37-year-old wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has insisted it wasn't her behind the leaks - saying a number of people had access to her account.

"Rebekah is determined to prove her innocence," a source said. "She's waiting on the results from the forensic investigation and will prove to Coleen it wasn't her."

The source said the vicious trolling Rebekah had received meant she would never publicly out who was truly behind the leaks.

"If it was her account, Becky is unlikely to ever reveal who did it even when she does find out," the source said.

"Becky will tell all about the row but will protect the real culprit because she's aware what she's been through and knows how horrendous it feels to be attacked and vindicated online.

"She would never want anyone else to go through what she has because of Coleen.

"Becky has a thick skin and is used to being a victim of trolling but she fears deeply for the person who did it and how they would cope if they were identified."

DISGUSTING ABUSE, THIRD WAG INVOLVED

Coleen's bombshell Twitter post has resulted in a number of twisted trolls targeting Rebekah, who is pregnant. She shared one of the horrific messages she received, which read: "F*** you sly c*** I hope that baby dies you b****."

The 37-year-old also hit out at a third WAG, English glamour model Danielle Lloyd, who used to be married to Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara, after Danielle appeared on breakfast TV and said she "wasn't shocked" by Coleen's revelations because she'd had "run-ins with Becky over similar things".

"She did it," Danielle said. "It's a shame because she never thought it'd get out, but it has."

Rebekah described Danielle's comments as "utter bollocks" and said the 35-year-old was "just fuming" because she hadn't got her husband, Jamie Vardy, to help find Danielle a new footballer partner. Danielle is now married to an electrician.

Danielle Lloyd making false claims on @thismorning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter bollocks. She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to... — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 10, 2019

Danielle responded on Twitter writing: "Omg she is still selling fake stories!!!! Think she would of learnt her lesson."

@RebekahVardy do you mean like how the sun recruited you Luv! #secretwag we are all entitled to our opinions and we all know it came from your account 🤷🏻‍♀️ attacking me won’t take that away another low blow by you #notagirlsgirl — Danielle Lloyd (@MissDLloyd) October 10, 2019

Police visited the Lincolnshire home of Jamie and Rebekah, spending about 20 minutes at the home.

"She's not coming home and hasn't cut her holiday short, far from it, in fact she's keen to stay away until the dust settles," a source said.

"She's still devastated and really stressed which isn't good for her while she's so heavily pregnant.

"She also thinks why should she cut her holiday short because of 'nasty' Coleen when she hasn't done anything wrong?"

Rebekah's dad, Carlos Miranda, has waded into the WAG spat and said his daughter only ever praised Coleen.

"I felt I had to say something because my daughter is so upset by the whole thing. Rebekah has only ever had praise for Colleen - I'm just stunned," he told the Daily Mail.

"Why would my daughter want to make money from something like this? She's completely devastated by the whole thing."

HOW COLEEN BECAME WAGATHA CHRISTIE

Coleen hatched an elaborate plan to catch whoever was leaking her stories to the press.

The wife of former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney went about her investigation in forensic detail, and followed it through for over a month.

She blocked all of her followers and allowed just one account - Rebekah Vardy's - to see her posts as she finally came to the conclusion that her pal had leaked gossip about her.

She then triumphantly unveiled her sting with a dramatic message that concluded "It's...... Rebekah Vardy".

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Rebekah now plans to enlist the help of a forensic IT expert to clear her name after it was revealed she had sobbed on the phone to Coleen as she insisted she wasn't behind the leaks.

She also took to social media, saying: "I liked you a lot Coleen & I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I'm heavily pregnant. I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this."

Each of the stories provided to The Sun was put to Coleen's representatives before publication, and on each occasion they declined to comment.

A Sun spokesperson said: "Like all reputable media organisations, we don't comment on sources."

