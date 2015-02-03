Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wagners has taken a cement buyer to court.
Wagners has taken a cement buyer to court. Contributed
Business

Wagners heads to court over Boral cement dispute

Tom Gillespie
by
24th Apr 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA company Wagners will take a major buyer of its cement to the Supreme Court after failing to resolve a pricing dispute.

Wagners last month revealed it had suspended its current contract with major competitor Boral, after the latter claimed it had received a far better price offer for the same product.

The publicly-listed company told its shareholders yesterday through a release on the Australian Stock Exchange that it had failed to resolve the matter with Boral, and would now head down the path of litigation.

"As the parties have been unable to resolve the matter, the company has now filed a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Queensland against BLD seeking a determination through courts of the matters currently in dispute," the release said.

Wagners CEO Cameron Coleman told The Chronicle last month the decision to suspend the agreement was the right choice, saying the company had serious issues with the pricing notice from Boral.

The March decision caused Wagners' share price to plummet from $3.27 to just over $2, but it has stabilised in recent weeks.

The company also downgraded its earnings before interest and tax for financial year 2019 to between $25m and $28m, adding that the overall impact is expected to be $10 million.

This is half what the company expected last month.

australian stock exchange boral cement toowoomba wagners holding company
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    premium_icon LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    News You don't need a fancy boat to land some big catches during HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    premium_icon Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    News Kids can get involved in competition and win great prizes.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    premium_icon HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    News It literally pays to arrive early to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM