Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Wages rise by only 0.6% in June quarter

by Alex Druce
14th Aug 2019 12:29 PM

Total hourly rates of pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 0.6 per cent in the June quarter, narrowly beating market expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise.

Year-on-year wages growth of 2.3 per cent was in line with predictions but has now remained stagnant for four consecutive quarters, according to the seasonally adjusted wage price index from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Inflation, a measure of the cost of living, also rose by 0.4% in June.

The Australian dollar edged lower after the figures were released, dropping from 68.03 US cents to 67.96 US cents by 1135 AEST.

Did your wages rise in June? Let us know how in the comments below.

More Stories

economy stagflation wages

Top Stories

    Cold snap a timely reminder on household heating appliances

    premium_icon Cold snap a timely reminder on household heating appliances

    News It's important to know the condition of appliances stored away for months.

    Another chance to catch up with councillors

    premium_icon Another chance to catch up with councillors

    News Go one-on-one with a councillor at community event.

    In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    premium_icon In face of drought, residents dramatically cut water usage

    Environment Miriam Vale residents act amid drought worry.

    Calliope's link to the American Civil War

    premium_icon Calliope's link to the American Civil War

    News Can you help in the search for a descendant of Civil War veteran?