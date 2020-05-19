Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Club Hotel Gladstone venue manager Jacqui Betts
The Club Hotel Gladstone venue manager Jacqui Betts
News

Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF at the The Club Hotel in Gladstone are getting paid again after a "quirk" in the state's liquor licensing laws initially made the pub ineligible for the Federal Government's JobKeeper package.

In Queensland, bottle shops must be associated with licensed venues. The Club's parent company, Australian Venue Company, has a joint venture with Coles/Liquorland.

To be eligible for JobKeeper, revenue must fall by 30 per cent or more for businesses with an annual turnover of less than $1 billion.

The joint venture meant more than 1400 staff across 81 venues did not meet the 30 per cent revenue decline, despite pub's revenue being down almost 100 per cent.

The Club Hotel venue manager Jacqui Betts said that while some staff were able to get the government's JobSeeker payment, others were ineligible because of their partner's wage.

Queensland LNP Senator Amanda Stoker worked with AVC CEO Paul Waterson and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to obtain exemptions and allow AVC to access the payment while maintaining compliance with liquor laws.

"When pub workers told me that a quirk of Queensland law would mean over 1400 pub workers across the state would be out of work and without access to JobKeeper, I went straight to the Treasurer and he has been relentless in working with Paul and I to ensure these hard-working Queenslanders get the hand they need," Ms Stoker said.

As well as keeping staff attached to the pub and saving them from looking for alternative work, Ms Betts said the decision would help bring as many hands on deck for The Club's reopening.

It was closed after coronavirus shutdown measures hit Queensland in mid-March, and she's hoping for an opening date in the next three or four weeks.

The pub's regulars have been insistent with inquiries to bottle shop staff.

"I think they're going to be very excited when they find out," Ms Betts said.

The employees' access to JobKeeper will be backdated to the commencement of the program.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the JobKeeper program was providing support for more than six million people.

"It's great to see locals starting to return to work as more venues begin to re-open with restrictions easing, which is crucial to keeping the local economy moving," he said.

Pubs and restaurants in Gladstone are now allowed to open for dine-in customers with a limit of 10 patrons at a time.

More Stories

Show More
coronarvirus covid019 jobkeeper payment pub
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        premium_icon UPDATED: Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        Weather A weather system could bring rain with much cooler temperatures later in the week and weekend

        Author gives away books for kids in isolation

        premium_icon Author gives away books for kids in isolation

        News GLADSTONE kids will be able to delve into another world thanks to a free book from...

        Chair of cheer: 'Restop' welcomed by walkers

        premium_icon Chair of cheer: 'Restop' welcomed by walkers

        News A Tannum Sands family have made it easier for people to take a breather while...

        Staff team up to raise $4000 for cancer research

        premium_icon Staff team up to raise $4000 for cancer research

        News Rio Tinto’s Gladstone employees took part in the Australia-wide Mother’s Day...