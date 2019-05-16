Wage growth in Flynn down 12 per cent

DECREASE: Wages in Flynn are down 12 per cent.

WAGES in Flynn have been on the decline for over four years according to new analysis of Australian Tax Office data by the Centre for Future Work.

According to the report Estimating Wage Trends From Personal Income Tax Data 2012-13 and 2016-17 real wages in Flynn decreased by a cumulative total of 12.4 per cent.

Average wages across the electorate, as reported on residents' personal income tax returns, declined by 1.26 per cent per year over that period - well behind Queensland's average 1.99 per cent annual increase in the state's consumer prices.

Author of the report and Centre for Future Work economist and director Dr Jim Stanford said wages everywhere in Australia had performed poorly.

"The electorate of Flynn has been among the hardest hit of anywhere in the country," Dr Stanford said.

"Perhaps it is not a coincidence that some of the tightest contests in the current federal election are precisely in those communities where real wages have declined the most."

The report noted that the severe downturn in incomes in Flynn reflected the end of major LNG construction projects and the failure to replace lost work with other economic and regional opportunities.

"Public anger over cost-of-living issues is justified given this hard evidence that real wages in these communities have fallen," Dr Stanford said.