Wage growth expected after mining giant's huge profit

Bauxite storage at the Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun Site. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

WAGE growth for Rio Tinto employees is on the cards after a $4 billion surge in annual profits.

The mining giant has revealed its $11.13 billion net profit for 2017 after a year of embracing higher commodity prices.

Chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said after the company's best financial result since 2014, Rio Tinto was in a position to deliver wage growth to its worldwide employees.

"When companies make more and more profit at some point in time these people want to have a fair distribution of wealth," Mr Jacques told the Australian Financial Review.

He said wages would increase gradually within the next five years.

According to the company's full year report, the stand out performer in Rio Tinto's Gladstone operations in 2017 was the Yarwun alumina refinery, which broke its production record.

However, Queensland Alumina Limited had lower production due to maintenance work.

Meanwhile the production cut of 14 per cent at Boyne Smelter Limited in March last year continued to hurt the company's aluminium portfolio, which was one per cent lower than 2016.

But that trend is not expected to continue, with the company forecasting aluminium tonnage to rise from 3.5 to 3.7 million this year.

Wednesday's report showed Rio Tinto's major challenge was rising raw material costs, including caustic soda, petroleum coke and tar pitch.

It said the raw material input costs were $149 million higher in 2017 compared to the previous year.

In a Q and A with CQIndustry, Queensland Alumina Limited general manager Mike Dunstan thoughts were similar to the report. He said remaining profitable in the face of "steeply rising" raw material costs was one of QAL's biggest challenges.

The bumper report is the first annual result for Mr Jacques, who took over from former chief executive Sam Walsh in July 2016.

