Footy mum shares heartbreaking photo of her sick baby

NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli has revealed that her newborn daughter Elodie Rose has bronchitis.

NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli has revealed that her newborn daughter Elodie Rose has bronchitis.

NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli has revealed that her newborn daughter Elodie Rose has bronchitis.

The model shared a heartbreaking hospital photo of her Rabbitohs prop fiancé Tom Burgess and their little girl separated by a glass door due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tahlia Giumelli has posted that her and Tom Burgess's baby Elodie is sick.

Another post from the hospital.

"2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. Bronchitis for this little one. Thankfully have amazing nurses and doctors looking after her," Giumelli wrote on Instagram.

"She's a trooper. The last month has had its challenges that's for sure.

"Tom's not allowed in the room until our COVID test comes back but thankfully had coffee dropped off outside my door this morning."

The couple, who also share a one-year-old daughter Sophie, welcomed the birth of their second child at 36 weeks last month.

Tahlia Giumelli, 26 has posted that her and Tom Burgess's baby Elodie is sick.

Giumelli, 28, recently said motherhood has been a struggle the second time around.

"Tears. Lots and lots of tears. Tears of happiness, from feeling overwhelmed, frustration and anger," she wrote days after her premature birth.

It comes after Giumelli, Burgess and Sophie were all struck down with gastro last month.

"As soon as we felt we were settled, Sophie gets hit with gastro (and bounces back like a champ) then 5 days post-partum I catch the gastro bug which is extremely exhausting on top of already being exhausted, I didn't think I had the mental capacity to take on much more and then Tom got hit with it too," Giumelli shared.

The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve after three years of dating.

Tom Burgess, Tahlia Giumelli announce their daughter’s birth on social media.

Originally published as WAG shares heartbreaking photo of sick Burgess baby