Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WA trio arrested over Qld teen’s rape

by no byline
2nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been arrested in Perth over an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl on the Gold Coast, last month.

The attack is alleged to have happened last month on the Gold Coast, when the girl went with one of the men to a holiday unit.

It's claimed the teenager was then subjected to a brutal sexual assault by all three men, who are aged in their early 20s.

Detectives yesterday made a breakthrough in their investigation when two men were arrested at Perth Airport after they stepped off a flight.

It's believed the men had been returning from an overseas trip.

A third man wanted over the alleged attack was arrested at his Perth home.

The men will face an extradition hearing in Perth this morning.

Detectives from Queensland are understood to have travelled to WA and hope to fly the men back to Queensland later today.

Queensland Police last night said the trio had yet to be formally charged ahead of the extradition hearing.

Charges are expected to be laid when the men are placed into the custody of Queensland Police.

WA Police declined to comment.

More Stories

arrest crime gold coast rape allegations

Top Stories

    'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    premium_icon 'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    News A GLADSTONE man has been jailed after a magistrate said his reckless and dangerous driving "could have killed a whole family”.

    'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    premium_icon 'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    Business EOI open for land in $60m new industrial project.

    SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    premium_icon SURPLUS SURPRISE: New figures in council budget preview

    News Financial figures released ahead of budget later this month.

    Warning from fireys ahead of upcoming bushfire season

    premium_icon Warning from fireys ahead of upcoming bushfire season

    Environment 'The season that we're looking into is looking like a drier season'