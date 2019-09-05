Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coral Cay Resort Mackay which was acquired by Facilimate Hotels.
Coral Cay Resort Mackay which was acquired by Facilimate Hotels.
Business

Mackay gem Coral Cay bought up as resource boom returns

by Chris Herde
5th Sep 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WEST Australian-based hotel group on the expansion trail has snapped up its third Queensland asset.

Facilimate Hotels has acquired Mackay's Coral Cay Resort which follows the purchase of the Pacific Hotel Cairns and Urban Hotel Brisbane.

CBRE Hotels' agents Hayley Manvell and Wayne Bunz struck the deal but refused to comment on the price. According to industry sources it sold for around $10 million.

Facilimate Hotels managing director Stephen Lauder said: "Our investment strategy is driven by the desire to purchase hotels with vacant possession in key cities and regional markets."

According to CoreLogic in 2013 Blue Sky Residential Asset Managers paid $16 million for the freehold of the resort.

On a 9148sq m site, on Nebo Rd, West Mackay, the hotel has 82 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, a restaurant, two meeting rooms, a swimming pool, gymnasium, manager's residence and outdoor carparking.

Mr Manvell said the sale was evidence that investor sentiment was on the rise for counter cyclical, resource centric markets such as Mackay.

Don Pancho Resort at Bargara.
Don Pancho Resort at Bargara.

CBRE Hotels also announced the sale of the Don Pancho Resort in Bargara to a Queensland-based owner operator, on behalf of the appointed trustees.

Sources say it sold for around $5 million.

More Stories

coral cay resort queensland hotel resources sector

Top Stories

    REEF REPORT: What it means for Southern GBR

    premium_icon REEF REPORT: What it means for Southern GBR

    Environment A reef expert from Heron Island gives her thoughts on what the Great Barrier Reef Outlook report means for the future of the southern reef.

    Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    premium_icon Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    News Council worker said "you're going to get it”.

    Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    premium_icon Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    Weather September temperatures have started off higher than average.

    Dianne coroner slams Fisheries but don't expect an apology

    premium_icon Dianne coroner slams Fisheries but don't expect an apology

    News Minister says call for apology a 'grubby and despicable attack'