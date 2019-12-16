Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party.
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party. Don Bayley
Politics

Top public servent quits after party incident

16th Dec 2019 7:32 PM

A senior adviser to Western Australia's treasurer has resigned after an incident at a staff Christmas party.

Steve Kaless, the senior media adviser to Treasurer Ben Wyatt, quit on Monday after the incident on Friday evening.

"The Department of Premier and Cabinet was made aware of an incident at a staff Christmas function on Friday evening," a government spokesperson said.

"The staff member involved was suspended indefinitely.

"That employee subsequently tendered his resignation this morning."

Mr Kaless, who did not respond to calls, had previously worked as a policy adviser for Premier Mark McGowan when Labor was in opposition.

His resignation is ill-timed for the government with the treasurer preparing to hand down his mid-year budget update on Wednesday.

government public servant western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT TRACKS: CQ-bound tilt train delayed by heatwave

        premium_icon HOT TRACKS: CQ-bound tilt train delayed by heatwave

        News TEMPERATURES were so high today that a tilt train bound for Central Queensland was delayed over fears the tracks could buckle in the extreme heat.

        Where thieves have targeted this month

        premium_icon Where thieves have targeted this month

        Crime Recent incidents prompt police warning to beware of opportunistic people taking...

        Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        premium_icon Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        News Scientist has dedicated years to studying the region's water ways and hopes to...

        The coolest place in Gladstone

        premium_icon The coolest place in Gladstone

        News This ice skating rink is a must visit for anyone looking to cool down, but get in...