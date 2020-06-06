Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        BREAKING: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        News Rapid contact tracing is currently underway. If you feel unwell, authorities urge you to get tested.

        • 6th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
        • 2 YAKAttack
        Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        premium_icon Parents relieved as driving tests resume

        News Gladstone’s learner drivers will soon be able to sit for their P-plates again with...

        • 6th Jun 2020 12:11 PM
        OPINION: Domestic violence levels in Gladstone are appalling

        premium_icon OPINION: Domestic violence levels in Gladstone are appalling

        Opinion It’s a sentiment reflected by Gladstone’s new magistrate who has promised...

        A ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        premium_icon A ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The white-throated gerygone is one of the smaller birds in the...