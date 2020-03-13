Council election ramps up as candidates pitch for votes

Rick Hansen at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

REFUSING to stand behind the podium because it reminded him of his Woolworths checkout job, the youngest Gladstone Regional Council 2020 candidate, Jordan Puku, called for greater diversity in council.

All 21 council candidates and two mayoral candidates attended GAPDL's Meet the Candidates event on Thursday night.

Mr Puku, 24, made his age no secret, telling the crowd some candidates had been members of Rotary for longer than he had been alive.

He said if elected he would be a voice for the region's youth.

Each candidate was given three minutes, and mayoral candidates five, to introduce themselves and outline why they should be elected.

Councillors vying for re-election highlighted their experience and achievements made during the past term.

This included: Kahn Goodluck, Glenn Churchill, Rick Hansen, Desley O'Grady, Natalia Muszkat and Chris Trevor.

Kahn Goodluck at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Former Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite and tourism manager Dominique Gleixner said the council needed a fresh approach for tackling the region's issues.

Ms Gleixner said she also wanted to review the public transport network and address the need for aged care.

Darryl Branthwaite at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

While Mark McLachlan didn't make it through his speech in three minutes, he said the council needed a fire management policy.

Former Greens candidate Craig Tomsett was a polarising speaker.

He asked if the audience wanted fluoride added to the water again after the council voted to remove fluoride in 2016.

While some members of the audience clapped others yelled "no".

Janine Keating said if elected she would advocate for initiatives such as public art and eco-tourism events to educate people about the Gladstone Region.

Meanwhile Gordon Earnshaw said he would use his 15 years experience in procurement to improve the council's purchasing agreements.

While most candidates managed to stay within the three-minute time frame, Phil Fleming was warned three times by the bell.

To applauds, he finished on a loud and proud: "I want your vote for a 100 per cent full-time councillor."

Phil Fleming at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Gladstone lawyer Rio Ramos said she had the right skill set to be a councillor, while Vickie Spencer said her experience with the army reserve had taught her courage and teamwork.

Former 2016 mayoral candidate Michelle Wagner said she would be an advocate for the business sector and had an interest in disaster management.

Lorraine May at the Meet the Candidates event at CQUni March 12, 2020

Mick McAullay said as a caravaner he wanted to see more initiatives to bring travellers off the highway and into the region.

As an Agnes Water resident Lorraine May said she would advocate for the smaller townships and cattle producer Kyle Beale said he could represent the farming and business community.