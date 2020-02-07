Veterans get $10m mental health and transition boost

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds and Minister for Veterans and Defence Personnel Darren Chester and Phillip Thompson during a press conference to announce a new independent body will be created to investigate all suspected veteran and Australian Defence Force (ADF). Picture Gary Ramage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Minister for Defence, Senator Linda Reynolds and Minister for Veterans and Defence Personnel Darren Chester and Phillip Thompson during a press conference to announce a new independent body will be created to investigate all suspected veteran and Australian Defence Force (ADF). Picture Gary Ramage.

YOUNG veterans struggling to get regular work will have access to more career counselling and mental health support under a funding boost for critical support programs.

The Bulletin can reveal a personalised employment program will be extended to 30-year-olds to help an extra 230 Townsville-based military personnel looking for job placements each year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to commit the $5.6 million today.

It follows an announcement that Australia would have a permanent commission and commissioner dedicated to keeping vulnerable veterans alive.

Mr Morrison will today also commit $4.8 million to the federal government's co-ordinated Client Support program that will see special case workers assigned to an extra 170 young and vulnerable veterans facing "difficult circumstances" as they leave the ADF.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said about 750 people transition from Defence in Townsville each year, and the funding boosts expected to be announced by the Prime Minister today would go "a long way" to supporting those most in need.

"Having served in the ADF, transitioned into civilian life and having watched my mate's transition I know how important it is to get it right," he told the Bulletin.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was backing younger veterans facing tough challenges as they transitioned out of the ADF.

"We'll show the same commitment and duty to those veterans who have served us that they have shown our country," the Prime Minister said.

"Research shows veterans under 30 who are involuntarily discharged as being at higher risk of suicide than the general population so we want to ensure they get the support they need as they navigate the range of government services on offer.

"These programs are about reaching out to those veterans who need our help to ensure they get it."