Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Breaking

Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
by
5th Nov 2019 2:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

More Stories

Show More
gympie melbourne cup 2019 vow and decalre
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        premium_icon Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        Council News A PETITION seeking a five year freeze on rates and a reduction was handed to Gladstone Regional Council.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Warm week ahead

        premium_icon Warm week ahead

        News Temperatures expected to hit mid-thirties throughout the week.

        Grants for innovative farmers

        premium_icon Grants for innovative farmers

        News Up $50,000 in grants is up for grabs for farmers in Flynn

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business...