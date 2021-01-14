Menu
CM Master Builders MBA generic
VOTING POLL: Who is Gladstone’s best builder?

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Builders are the cornerstone of the Gladstone region and without them your dream homes would never become a reality.

This is your opportunity to have your say on who you think is Gladstone's most gifted builder.

The Observer's call-out was met with a rousing response as people stated who they thought should take out the title.

There are now 21 nominees all vying for your vote, who range from employees of larger businesses to sole operators.

Voting is open now and will close Monday, January 18, at noon.

Who is Gladstone's best builder?

