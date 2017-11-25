Menu
Voters feeling left out in the cold in Miriam Vale

COMMITMENT: Mother and daughter team Sue and Kim Turner made the 40 minute trip from Lowmead to volunteer for the LNP.
Julia Bartrim
by

THIS election has proved a bit of a non-event for Miriam Vale residents, with disillusioned voters saying they haven't seen any of the Burnett candidates in town during the entire election campaign.

"We haven't seen one candidate here the whole time,” one voter said.

"We're only a small town, but we're still voters, it would have been nice for someone to come down here.”

There were more people in the pub than the polling booths by 3pm this afternoon.

Two determined LNP volunteers were still manning their station at Miriam Vale State School, but it was clear most voters had made their decisions earlier in the day.

Employment was the number one issue people had been voting on, according to a group of voters gathered at the local watering hole.

One voter said about 50 per cent of the Miriam Vale workforce relied on Gladstone or Boyne Island for work, and with the downturn still affecting Gladstone, Miriam Vale was struggling too.

"It's getting harder and harder every time,” he said.

"Years ago Labor was the working class man's party, but they've all lost their way.

"They all make these promises at election time and it doesn't ever happen. It's sad.”

He said voters in small towns were inclined to vote for a candidate if they thought he or she was a nice person.

But because the candidates had not come to town it had been difficult to make that call.

"It would have been nice to see some effort,” another voter said.

Everyone agreed another big issue for the town was medical services.

"The ambulance station up the road is pretty good but there's no doctors here, no nurses,” another voter said.

"The closest doctors are either Tannum or Agnes, it's a bit slack.

"If you have a heart attack here today you've got two options: Bundaberg or Gladstone.

"That's an hour. An hour's a long time.”

