VOTED IN: Major new responsibility for Gladstone councillor

COUNCILLOR Natalia Muszkat was unanimously voted onto the executive committee of the Coastal Council Adaptation Taskforce (C-CAT) this morning at a general meeting.

C-CAT is an alliance of Queensland coastal councils which aims to collectively improve capacity to adapt to coastal climate change challenges.

It does so through information sharing, collaborative research into common coastal climate change adaptation challenges, collaboration with key partner organisations and advocacy and engagement with relevant State and Federal Government agencies on policies, programs and initiatives related to coastal climate change adaptation.

The C-CAT Executive Committee recently resolved to expand each member council’s

representation to include an elected member.

Manager of Asset Governance at GRC, Tania Brown said given Cr Muszkat’s vicinity to C-CAT through Reef Guardian and the council’s hazard adaptation strategy community reference group, she was the preferred choice.

A C-CAT spokesman said it was intended that inclusion of elected members would introduce different skills, perspectives and influence for the group.

Cr Muszkat will not have long to celebrate her appointment into the role as C-CAT’s meetings are held quarterly, with the next scheduled for Thursday morning.

Future scheduled meetings of C-CAT have been scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2020 and Thursday, January 21 2021.

Cr Muszkat was unavailable for comment.